Chef Aram Reed

https://chefaramreed.com/

Check Out:

-Chef Aram Reed Private Events

-Family Meal Delivery Services https://chefaramreed.square.site/

Recipe:

Miso Glazed Mahi over Soba Noodle Stir Fry

Ingredients:

Mahi: 6oz portion

Miso: 2TB

Soy: 1tsp

Fresh Ginger: 1tsp

Sesame Oil 1tsp

Honey: 1stp

Soba Noodles: 4oz uncooked

Sesame Oil: 2TB

Lime: 1 to zest and juice

Orange juice: ½ cup

Assorted Veggies: Carrots, mushroom, bok choy, eggplant

Recipe:

In small bowl mix miso, soy, ginger, sesame oil, honey and a pinch of salt. Mix well and set aside.

On Cutting Board, Chop up all of your veggies of similar size and set aside in separate bowls. In sauté pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil and begin to sauté your vegetables in batches. Everything cooks differently so don’t always add them all at the same time! Once vegetables are cooked, I have them set aside and staying warm to plate over the soba noodles.

In a medium sauce pot, boil water with salt and add soba noodles and cook for three minutes. Once done cooking remove from hot water and placed into mixing bowl and toss with a touch of the sauce. Mix thoroughly to ensure that the noodles don’t stick together. Set aside.

Season Fish with Salt and Pepper, and additional spices that you enjoy. In sauté pan over hi heat, add 1tsp of vegetable oil in pan until hot. Pat fish dry with a paper towel and then place flesh side down on the pan. Sear for 3-4 min or until brown and then flip for an additional 3 minutes. Remove fish from pan and set aside on plate. Add remaining sauce and a touch of lime juice and a pinch of Salt and reduce by half and then turn off pan. Pour pan sauce over fish for extra flavor. Serve fish over cooked veggies and soba and enjoy!