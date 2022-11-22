Katie Wasielewski – Executive Chef and Partner at Pompette

Pompette

1960 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Hours — WED-SUN 10am-9pm

https://www.pompettechicago.com/

Recipe:

Miso glazed Brussels Sprouts

6 thin slices of prosciutto

3 lbs brussels

4 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp garlic oil

Miso sauce:

4 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp red miso

2 ½ tbsp honey

Steps:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lay down prosciutto on a sheet tray lined with parchment or nonstick cookie sheet. Bake until crispy, about 8 minutes.

Trim the ends off of the Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Heat a sauté pan (preferably cast iron) over medium high heat. Add garlic oil and heat until the oil is shimmering. Add Brussels sprouts, cut side down. Sauté, shaking occasionally until the sprouts are crispy and caramelized. Remove from heat and place in bowl.

In a separate sauce pan, combine red miso, honey, and vinegar. Simmer over low heat until sauce is emulsified.

Add sauce, lemon and salt to the cooked sprouts. Toss to combine. Shave Parmesan over the top and garnish with crispy prosciutto chips.