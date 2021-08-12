Lunchbreak: Miso Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

Elizabeth Van Lierde, Author & Digital Creator

https://thecollegehousewife.com/

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Everyday-Entertaining-Housewife-Instagram-Cocktails/dp/1681885883/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=everyday+entertaining&qid=1620864286&sr=8-2

Recipe:

Miso Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter (divided)

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 egg, at room temp

2 egg yolks

2 tablespoons white miso paste 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

6 oz bittersweet chocolate bar, chopped

I can hear it now. Another chocolate chip cookie recipe? I promise, these hit differently. Sweet, with rich dark chocolate chips, and salty, with an extremely interesting depth of flavor from the miso paste. Perfectly crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside. Inspired by a cookie shop, Creme, in London, these are an addicting favorite that make many (probably too many) appearances at my house.

SERVES 8

Preheat oven to 375°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, and salt and set aside.

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat, melt half the butter (6 tablespoons). Swirl until it starts to turn a light amber color. Be careful! The butter can burn very easily. Pour butter from pan into

a large glass bowl to cool. Once butter has cooled slightly, add in remaining butter to melt together.

Whisk brown sugar, granulated sugar, egg, and egg yolks into cooled melted butter until smooth. Whisk in miso paste and vanilla extract. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and fold batter together. Fold in the dark chocolate; do not overmix.

Scoop 2- to 3-tablespoon balls of cookie dough and place onto prepared baking sheets. Bake cookies for 8–10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Cookies will continue to cook outside of oven; do not overbake.

Let cookies cool on pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.