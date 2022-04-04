Chef Stephen Gillanders

Somerset

1118 N. State St., Chicago

https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/chicago/somerset

Event:

http://www.eatitupchicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 runs through Sunday, April 10th.

Somerset (at the Viceroy Chicago) is presenting an incredible lunch menu for $25, and a dinner menu for $55

https://www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week/participating-restaurants/?keyword=somerset

Recipe:

Miso-Citrus Salmon w/ Roasted Bok Choy, Umami Broth & Yuzu Oil

Miso Yuzu Glaze

1 ¾ cup White Miso

1 cup Yuzu Juice

1 cup Dry Sake

¼ cup Sriracha

1/3 cup Sugar

Method: Blend well.

Soy Dashi

5 1/8 cup Bonito Extraction

2 cups Tamari

2 cups Mirin

½ tsp Sugar

Method: In a small saucepan, bring everything to a gentle boil over medium heat until the sugar is just dissolved. Immediately remove from the heat and place over an ice bath.

Bonito Extraction:

1 cup Bonito Flakes

9 cup Tea Water

Method: Place the Bonito Flakes in a narrow bain marie (water bath vessel) and pour the water over them. Cover with plastic wrap and seep for 10 minutes. Then strain through a chinois, pushing for total extraction.

Garlic-Chili Oil:

2 cup Olive Oil

¼ cup Parsley, blanched, squeezed of excess moisture

2 tsp Garlic

1 ½ tsp Korean Chili Flakes

¾ tsp Salt

Method: Combine everything in a blender and puree until completely smooth, then immediately cool over ice before transferring to a squeeze bottle.

Full Dish:

Salmon Filet, 6 oz.

2 tbs Miso Yuzu Glaze

Maldon salt, to taste

1 tsp Curly Parsley, chopped, squeezed

Olive Oil

¾ cup Bok Choy, blanched

Garlic-Chili Oil, in a squeeze bottle

Toasted Sesame Seeds

2 tbs Soy-Dashi, warm

Yuzu Oil, squeeze bottle

Method:

Rub the Salmon with the Miso Yuzu Glaze and place on a sizzle tray with a little Olive Oil. Broil (or pan sear) until fish is just cooked and glaze is semi caramelized. Sprinkle it with Maldon and Curly Parsley.

Place the Bok Choy on a pass tray and coat lightly in the Garlic-Chili Oil, then place in the salamander and cook until hot and beginning to char. Then, remove the bok choy and sprinkle it with the Toasted Sesame Seeds.

Ladle the Soy-Dashi into a large entrée bowl, place the salmon on one side, and prettily plate the bok choy parallel to it. Drizzle the bowl with Yuzu Oil.