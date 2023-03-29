Chef Shawanna Kennedy, Senior Chef Instructor, Common Threads

Oliver Maldonado, 5th Grader, Saucedo Academy, Common Threads Farm to School participant

Common Threads, national office located in Austin, TX. Chicago based programming happening within Chicago Public Schools across the city.

Recipes:

Minestrone Soup

(Yield: 8 servings)

Ingredients:

• 1-28 oz. Can Diced Tomatoes

• 2-15.5 oz. Can Cannellini Beans

• 2 C Mini Whole Wheat Pasta

• 2 Medium Yellow Onions, Diced

• 2 Medium Carrots, Diced

• 2 Medium Celery Stalks, Diced

• 1 lb. Medium Red Potatoes, Diced

• 4 oz. (1/2 cup) Tuscan Kale, Thinly Sliced

• 12 C Vegetable Stock, Sodium Free

• 2 T Salt, Kosher

• 2 T Olive Oil

• ½ C Fresh Parsley, chopped

• 4 Cloves Garlic, minced.

• 2 T Fresh Rosemary, chopped

Preparation:

1. Open all canned goods and drain the beans of their liquid.

2. Bring ~2 quarts of water to a boil in a medium sized pot and cook the mini whole wheat pasta (shape of your choice) for 2-3 minutes less than the package instructions. Drain the pasta and spread onto a sheet tray or pan to cool.

3. Warm a large pot over medium heat, add 2T of oil, and stir in onion, carrot, celery, potato. Add 1 T of salt, and cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Continue cooking and add in garlic, and rosemary. Cook for 4 to 5 more minutes, stirring every few minutes until translucent. The vegetables should be soft.

5. Next, add the beans, canned tomatoes with juice, and vegetable stock, along with the remaining 1T of salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

6. Turn down the heat to a gentle simmer, add in the cut greens and cooked pasta, and simmer for 5 minutes over mediumlow heat.

7. Top with chopped parsley. Serve and enjoy!

Socca (aka Farinata)

(Yield: 4-6 appetizer servings)

Ingredients:

• 1 cup Chickpea flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 4 to 6tablespoons olive oil

• ½ large onion, thinly sliced

• 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

Preparation:

1. Heat the oven to 450. Put a well-seasoned or nonstick 12-inch pizza pan or cast-iron skillet in oven. (If you have a socca pan, obviously that will work well also.)

2. Put the chickpea flour in a bowl; add the salt and pepper. Slowly add 1 cup lukewarm water, whisking to eliminate lumps. Stir in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover and let sit while the oven heats, or for as long as 12 hours. The batter should be about the consistency of heavy cream.

3. Remove the pan, pour 2 tablespoons of the oil into it and swirl. Add the onions return the pan to the oven and cook, stirring once or twice, until they’re well browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the rosemary. Stir the onions and rosemary into the batter, then immediately pour the batter into the pan. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the pancake is firm and the edges set.

4. Heat the broiler and brush the top of the pancake with 1 or 2 tablespoons of oil if it looks dry. Set the pancake a few inches away from the broiler and cook just long enough to brown it in spots. Cut it into wedges and serve hot or warm.

5. Top with favorite in season veggies!