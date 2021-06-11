Lunchbreak: Million Dollar Bacon

Shane Shaibly, Vice President of Culinary Strategy
First Watch – Two locations in greater Chicago:
First Watch – Kildeer First Watch – Oak Brook
20505 N. Rand Rd., Ste 300 2155 22nd Street, Ste. 24
Kildeer, IL 60047 Oak Brook, IL 60525
Recipe:
Million Dollar Bacon Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ cup maple syrup
- ½ cup water
- 8 slices of bacon
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Place a roasting rack on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
- Prepare the Million Dollar Bacon Glaze by whisking together sugar, black pepper, cayenne pepper, syrup and water in a large bowl.
- Drag slices of bacon through glaze mixture and place on prepared sheet pan.
- Back for 15 minutes. Rotate pan and cook for another 5 minutes, making sure not to overcook.
- When bacon is cooked to desired crispness, set aside until ready to serve.