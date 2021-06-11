Lunchbreak: Million Dollar Bacon

Shane Shaibly, Vice President of Culinary Strategy

http://www.FirstWatch.com

First Watch – Two locations in greater Chicago:

First Watch – Kildeer                      First Watch – Oak Brook

20505 N. Rand Rd., Ste 300          2155 22nd Street, Ste. 24

Kildeer, IL 60047                                Oak Brook, IL 60525

Recipe:

Million Dollar Bacon Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ cup maple syrup
  • ½ cup water
  • 8 slices of bacon

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Place a roasting rack on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper.
  2. Prepare the Million Dollar Bacon Glaze  by whisking together sugar, black pepper, cayenne pepper, syrup and water in a large bowl.
  3. Drag slices of bacon through glaze mixture and place on prepared sheet pan.
  4. Back for 15 minutes. Rotate pan and cook for another 5 minutes, making sure not to overcook.
  5. When bacon is cooked to desired crispness, set aside until ready to serve.

