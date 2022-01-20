Lunchbreak: Milanese Pan Fried Salmon Filets, Root Vegetable Risotto

Chef Joshua Karther, Executive Chef at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

2815 Jorie Blvd, Oak Brook, IL

https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/hyatt-lodge/chilo

Event:

Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe Dinner at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook

Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook is hosting a special Valentine’s Day 4-course prix fixe dinner at its onsite Piazza restaurant. Thoughtfully curated by Chef Joshua Karther, dinner will be served on February 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the intimate dining room overlooking a private lake and the plush wooded grounds of the Hyatt Lodge. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable.

Recipe:

Milanese Pan Fried Salmon Filets, Root Vegetable Risotto, and Compound Butter

Milanese Recipe

4 Servings

Ingredients:

Salmon 4 – 6 ounce salmon filets

Kosher Salt – 2 Teaspoon plus more to taste

Black Pepper – 1 Teaspoon

White Pepper – To Taste

Panko – 1 Cup

Olive Oil – 2 Tablespoon

Compound Butter – 6 Ounce

Method:

1. Cut salmon filets in half on extreme bias

2. Season and coat in panko

3. Heat oil in pan and pan fry salmon on medium heat

4. When golden turn over and let cook until internal temperature reaches 125-130 degrees

5. Place over Risotto

6. Melt compound butter and pour over top

7. Finish with remaining root vegetables and Brussel sprouts from the risotto recipe

Risotto Recipe

4 Servings

Ingredients:

Arborio Rice – 1 Cup

Large White Onion, Small Dice – ¼ Each

Garlic, Minced – 3 Cloves

Olive Oil – 3 Tablespoon

White Wine – ½ Cup

Butter Unsalted – 3 Tablespoon

Grated Parmesan – 2/3 Cup

Chicken Broth – 4 Cups

Kosher Salt – To Taste

White Pepper – To Taste

Roasted Root Vegetables – 2 ¼ Cups

Brussel Sprouts, Quartered – ¼ Cup

Method:

1. Heat oil in pan on medium heat

2. Add onions and garlic to sweat

3. Mix in the rice to coat well, raise heat to medium high

4. Add wine and ½ cup of chicken broth while stirring constantly

5. Once rice has absorbed broth add another 4 ounces and continue stirring

6. Keep adding broth as needed while stirring

7. Once al dente (to the tooth) remove from heat

8. Add butter, cheese, and season

9. Mix in ¾ of the vegetables and reserve the remaining for the salmon

*Note: Par cook the root vegetables and hold at room temperature until ready to use. I like to use parsnips, butternut squash, golden beets, and sweet potatoes. Adding Brussel sprouts brightens up the dish

Compound Butter

4 Servings

Ingredients:

Butter – 3/4 Cup

Garlic, Minced – 4 Cloves

Rosemary – 1 Teaspoon

Thyme – 1 Teaspoon

Parsley – 2 Teaspoon

Worcestershire – ½ Teaspoon

Lemon Juice – ½ Teaspoon

Method:

1. Ensure butter is at room temperature and soft

2. Blend all together with rubber spatula and hold for ready to use

*Note: Keep at room temperature until ready to use