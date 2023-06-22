Brianna Nunez, Tacomotora
Event:
Tacomotora Pop Up at Roosevelt Collection Shops
Wednesdays During Summer Sounds Series from 5-7 pm through August 16
Roosevelt Collection Shops – 150 West Roosevelt Rd., Chicago
Recipe:
Milanesa Chicken Taco with Chipotle Sauce, and Mexican Street Corn on the Side
Milanesa Chicken Tacos
1 ½ lbs. boneless skinless chicken breast
1/3 cup Chipotle Cream Sauce (Recipe Below)
30 Round Buttery Crackers
2 Tbsp Oil (for Frying)
4 Cloves Garlic
Corn Tortillas (6 inch)
1 Cup Shredded Lettuce
Guacamole or Avocado
½ Cup Sour Cream
Instructions:
Pound chicken breasts to ¼ inch thickness and cut into 2-inch wide strips
Finely Crush Round Buttery Crackers to yield 1 cup (for breading)
Cut cloves of garlic into halves
Coat Chicken Breasts into the Cracker Breading Mixture
Add Oil to Pan for Frying (Temp 350 Degrees Fahrenheit)
Add Chicken, cook for 4 minutes
Warm corn Tortillas 30 seconds each side in warm pan
To assemble tacos:
Lay tortilla flat, top with a bed of lettuce, lay chicken over top and add toppings: chipotle cream sauce and guacamole.
Chipotle Cream Sauce
½ cup Sour Cream
¼ cup Mayonnaise
1 Chipotle Pepper from Can of Chipotles in Adobo Sauce, chopped/minced
1 Garlic Clove , chopped/minced
1 Tsp. Lime Juice
1 Tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tsp. Honey (Can Also Use Maple Syrup)
Sea Salt
Freshly Ground Black Pepper
Mix ingredients.
Mexican Style Street Corn
Fresh Corn on the Cob
Mayonnaise
Butter
Sour Cream (Can Also Sub. Plain Greek Yogurt)
Lime Salt – Optional, but adds a great flavor. If unavailable, use fresh lime juice and salt
Cotija Cheese (queso Fresco or Mexican Crema also work great)
Cilantro, Chopped
Chili Powder (To Taste)
Drizzle with Cream Chipotle Sauce
Instructions:
Add corn to a pot of water and cook for 5 minutes, or until boiling. Remove corn from the pot.
Cut corn from the cob to individual kernel pieces
In a small bowl or serving vessel, add corn, a small pad of butter, add sour cream and mayonnaise, chipotle cream sauce and mix
Top with cotija cheese and cilantro, lime salt and chili powder (to taste)