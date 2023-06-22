Brianna Nunez, Tacomotora

Event:

Tacomotora Pop Up at Roosevelt Collection Shops

Wednesdays During Summer Sounds Series from 5-7 pm through August 16

Roosevelt Collection Shops – 150 West Roosevelt Rd., Chicago

Recipe:

Milanesa Chicken Taco with Chipotle Sauce, and Mexican Street Corn on the Side

Milanesa Chicken Tacos

1 ½ lbs. boneless skinless chicken breast

1/3 cup Chipotle Cream Sauce (Recipe Below)

30 Round Buttery Crackers

2 Tbsp Oil (for Frying)

4 Cloves Garlic

Corn Tortillas (6 inch)

1 Cup Shredded Lettuce

Guacamole or Avocado

½ Cup Sour Cream

Instructions:

Pound chicken breasts to ¼ inch thickness and cut into 2-inch wide strips

Finely Crush Round Buttery Crackers to yield 1 cup (for breading)

Cut cloves of garlic into halves

Coat Chicken Breasts into the Cracker Breading Mixture

Add Oil to Pan for Frying (Temp 350 Degrees Fahrenheit)

Add Chicken, cook for 4 minutes

Warm corn Tortillas 30 seconds each side in warm pan

To assemble tacos:

Lay tortilla flat, top with a bed of lettuce, lay chicken over top and add toppings: chipotle cream sauce and guacamole.

Chipotle Cream Sauce

½ cup Sour Cream

¼ cup Mayonnaise

1 Chipotle Pepper from Can of Chipotles in Adobo Sauce, chopped/minced

1 Garlic Clove , chopped/minced

1 Tsp. Lime Juice

1 Tsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tsp. Honey (Can Also Use Maple Syrup)

Sea Salt

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Mix ingredients.

Mexican Style Street Corn

Fresh Corn on the Cob

Mayonnaise

Butter

Sour Cream (Can Also Sub. Plain Greek Yogurt)

Lime Salt – Optional, but adds a great flavor. If unavailable, use fresh lime juice and salt

Cotija Cheese (queso Fresco or Mexican Crema also work great)

Cilantro, Chopped

Chili Powder (To Taste)

Drizzle with Cream Chipotle Sauce

Instructions:

Add corn to a pot of water and cook for 5 minutes, or until boiling. Remove corn from the pot.

Cut corn from the cob to individual kernel pieces

In a small bowl or serving vessel, add corn, a small pad of butter, add sour cream and mayonnaise, chipotle cream sauce and mix

Top with cotija cheese and cilantro, lime salt and chili powder (to taste)