Mike Janssen – WGN-TV Meteorologist

Recipes:

https://www.weber.com/US/en/home/

https://17bbq.com/

Beer Can Chicken

From the Weber Grills App

RUB

1 tsp mustard powder

1 tsp granulated onion

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds, neck, giblets, and excess fat removed

2 tsp vegetable oil or olive oil

1 can (16 fluid ounces) lager or other beer (tall boy)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In a small bowl combine the rub ingredients.

2. Lightly brush the chicken all over with the oil and season, inside and outside, with the rub.

3. Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (350° to 450°F).

4. Open the beer can and pour off half of the beer. Using a church key-style can opener, make two more holes in the top of the can or use can open to remove top. Set the can on a flat surface and slide the chicken over the top so the can fits inside the cavity. Transfer the chicken-on-a-can to the grill, keeping the can upright. Carefully balance the chicken on its two legs and the can. Grill over indirect medium heat, with the lid closed, until the juices run clear and the internal temperature reaches 160° to 165°F in the thickest part of the thigh (not touching the bone), 1 to 1½ hours.

5. Using tongs, grasp the bird and slide a sturdy, wide spatula under the beer can. Carefully transfer it in an upright position to a platter and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes (the internal temperature will rise a few degrees during this time. Using tongs to hold the chicken and paper towels to hold the can, give the chicken a little twist to loosen the can before trying to remove it. Carefully lift the chicken off the beer can, keeping the can upright to prevent the hot beer from spilling (the beer will be very hot). Discard the beer. Cut the chicken into serving pieces.

Serve warm.

REAL-DEAL MAC AND CHEESE

From the book ‘Praise the Lard’ by Mike and Amy Mills from 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, IL

INGREDIENTS

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

Kosher salt

1 pound elbow macaroni

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups whole milk

¾ cup heavy cream

1½ tablespoons dry mustard

½ teaspoon ground white pepper

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

2½ cups (10 ounces) hand-grated extra-sharp cheddar cheese

8 ounces (one half of a 1-pound block) Velveeta cheese, cut into 1-inch cubes

About ½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°, with a rack in the center. Butter a 13-x-9-inch baking dish. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.

Add the macaroni to the boiling water and cook until al dente. Drain and set aside.

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour a little at a time, whisking to incorporate. Cook the roux, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, for about 4 minutes, or until it is bubbly and starting to brown. Gradually pour in the milk and cream, whisking constantly to incorporate. Raise the heat to medium-high and bring the sauce to a low boil, continuing to whisk constantly.

Reduce to a simmer, and cook, whisking occasionally, until the sauce is thick and coats the back of the wooden spoon.

Stir in 2 teaspoons salt and the mustard, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir in 2 cups of the cheddar and the Velveta cubes, a cup at a time, completely melting each addition before adding more. Take the pan off the heat.

Add the macaroni to the cheese sauce and stir to coat. Scrape into the baking dish and place on the baking sheet. Sprinkle the remaining ½ cup cheddar, the Parmesan, and the breadcrumbs evenly over the top. Bake until golden brown and bubbling, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve hot.

TANGY VINEGAR COLE SLAW

From the book ‘Praise the Lard’ by Mike and Amy Mills from 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, IL

INGREDIENTS

1 medium green cabbage

¼ small purple cabbage

1 carrot, peeled and shredded

DRESSING

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups sugar

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup chopped green pepper

1¼ tablespoons canola oil or other mild vegetable oil

1½ teaspoons celery seeds

1½ teaspoons granulated garlic

1 teaspoon dry mustard (we use Colman’s)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Using a large sharp knife, slice the cabbages into ¼-inch-thick slices. Lay the slices flat and finely chop them, first sideways, then up and down. You should have about 5 cups green cabbage and 1 cup purple. Toss the green and purple cabbages and the carrot in a large bowl.

For the dressing: In another bowl, mix the vinegar, sugar, onion, green pepper, oil, celery seeds, garlic, dry mustard, salt, and pepper, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

With a measuring cup, transfer half of the dressing to the bowl with the cabbage and carrots. Toss with clean hands or a large spatula to combine. Keep adding the dressing, ¼ cup at a time, being careful not to drench the cabbage. You may not need all the dressing; any left over can be saved in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and used as a dressing for salad or to marinate vegetables.

Cover and refrigerate for several hours, until chilled. The slaw keeps, refrigerated, for 5 days.