Lost Reef Executive Chef Daniel Pineda

Lost Reef Lounge

964 W Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

773.360.1961

Recipe:

Mezcal Cured Salmon

Serves 4

I lb or 4 pieces of mezcal cured salmon (recipe below)

1 tablespoon avocado crema

1 tablespoon creme of dill

1 cup cucumber & jicama fresca (recipe below)

1/2 cup diced cucumbers

1 tablespoon capers

1 tablespoon caviar (if available)

1 dill sprigs

  1. Plate cured salmon into four separate dishes in the middle of each plate.
  2. Add equal amounts of the remaining ingredients separately until the plate is covered.
  3. Sprinkle caviar last.

Mescal Cured Marinade/Salmon

3.5 oz mezcal

1.5 teaspoon sugar

1.5 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons lemon zest

2 cups beet juice

¾ cup fresh dill

  1. In a large bowl combine all ingredients and whisk together.
  2. Coat salmon in marinade in an airtight container.
  3. Cure for one day in the refrigerator.
  4. Remove salmon, let dry on a plate in the fridge for one hour

Cucumber & Jicama Fresca

1 cucumber, diced

1 tomato, diced

½ red onion, diced

1 jicama, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup of lime juice

Fresh mint to taste

  1. Combine cucumber, tomato, red onion and jicama in a bowl.
  2. Add lime juice and salt, mix.
  3. Top with fresh mint        