Lost Reef Executive Chef Daniel Pineda
Lost Reef Lounge
964 W Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
773.360.1961
Recipe:
Mezcal Cured Salmon
Serves 4
I lb or 4 pieces of mezcal cured salmon (recipe below)
1 tablespoon avocado crema
1 tablespoon creme of dill
1 cup cucumber & jicama fresca (recipe below)
1/2 cup diced cucumbers
1 tablespoon capers
1 tablespoon caviar (if available)
1 dill sprigs
- Plate cured salmon into four separate dishes in the middle of each plate.
- Add equal amounts of the remaining ingredients separately until the plate is covered.
- Sprinkle caviar last.
Mescal Cured Marinade/Salmon
3.5 oz mezcal
1.5 teaspoon sugar
1.5 teaspoon kosher salt
8 tablespoons lemon zest
2 cups beet juice
¾ cup fresh dill
- In a large bowl combine all ingredients and whisk together.
- Coat salmon in marinade in an airtight container.
- Cure for one day in the refrigerator.
- Remove salmon, let dry on a plate in the fridge for one hour
Cucumber & Jicama Fresca
1 cucumber, diced
1 tomato, diced
½ red onion, diced
1 jicama, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon kosher salt
½ cup of lime juice
Fresh mint to taste
- Combine cucumber, tomato, red onion and jicama in a bowl.
- Add lime juice and salt, mix.
- Top with fresh mint