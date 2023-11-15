Elizabeth Poett – cook, cookbook author, rancher

Elizabeth’s Magnolia Network TV series, Ranch to Table, which is currently airing its 4th season and is streamable on HBO Max.

Recipe:

MEXICAN WEDDING COOKIES with ORANGE ZEST AND ROSEMARY

My version of traditional Mexican wedding cookies has a twist: I throw in some very finely chopped rosemary and some fragrant, freshly grated orange zest, which bring a quintessential Central Coast flavor. Make sure to chop the rosemary as finely as possible so that you don’t have any large pieces ready to surprise you, and grate the orange on a zester just before adding it to the mix so that you don’t lose any of its fragrance (you can even grate it right over the bowl). While I use walnuts for this recipe, because they’re grown locally, you can also use pecans.

ACTIVE TIME

20 minutes

TOTAL TIME

1 hour 10 minutes

MAKES: 36 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup raw walnut pieces

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

11/2 cups powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon very finely minced rosemary leaves

Zest of 1 orange (grated on a Microplane or zester)

2 cups all-purpose flour

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

2. Put the walnuts in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped.

3. Put the butter, 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar, the salt, and vanilla in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a large bowl (if using a hand mixer) and beat until well combined, about 1 minute. Stir in the chopped walnuts, rosemary, and orange zest.

4. Sift the flour into the bowl and mix until you have one big ball of dough.

5. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on the prepared sheet pans, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

6. Bake the cookies for about 15 minutes, until very lightly brown.

7. Transfer the cookies to cooling racks and let them cool slightly, so they’re only warm to the touch, about 5 minutes. Put the remaining 1 cup powdered sugar in a bowl. Gently roll each cookie in the sugar to coat it on all sides, then put it back on the rack. When the cookies have cooled completely, about 30 minutes, roll them in the sugar again to give them a nice white coat. Store the cookies in an airtight container for 2 to 3 days.

From The Ranch Table by Elizabeth Poett. Copyright © 2023 by Elizabeth Poett. Reprinted by permission of Magnolia Publications/William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Photography © B.J. Golnick.