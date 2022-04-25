Chef Dudley Nieto, Director of Culinary Innovations, Fat Rosie’s

Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar

Frankfort – 28 Kansas St., Frankfort, IL

Naperville – 47 East Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL

Schaumburg – 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, IL

Lincolnshire – 940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, IL

http://www.fatrosies.com

Recipe:

ARROZ A LA TUMBADA   (Makes 8 servings)

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb. White rice
  • 8 cups Fish or shrimp broth
  • 1.4 lb.  Tomato 
  • 2 tbsp paprika
  • 2 tbsp Garlic (1oz)
  • 1 ½ cup Onion chopped
  • 1 ea.  Chipotle Chile from the can
  • 1 lb.  White fish (mahi or marlin)
  • 1 lb.  Shrimp (clean)
  • 1 ½ lb. Clam Manila
  • 1 lb.   Mussels
  • 2 sprigs of epazote or cilantro
  • Salt to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. In a Sautee pan, roast the tomatoes, onion, garlic for 15 min
  2. Using a blender put the roasted vegetables,1 tbsp paprika and  2 cup of the broth, the chipotle or jalapeno Chile, blend well
  3. In a saucepan heat the oil and add the rice stirring continuously until golden then add the vegetable mixture, correct seasoning
  4. Once the rice comes to a boil, turn down the heat, add more broth as needed and cover
  5. Wait for 15 min and add all the seafood (marinated in garlic w/ 1tsp paprika, salt and olive oil)
  6. Let cook for 15 min and served hot. Rice should be a soupy consistency because of the fluids from the seafood
  7. Serve with toasted bread and a lemon