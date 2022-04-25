Chef Dudley Nieto, Director of Culinary Innovations, Fat Rosie’s
Fat Rosie’s Taco & Tequila Bar
Frankfort – 28 Kansas St., Frankfort, IL
Naperville – 47 East Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL
Schaumburg – 870 N. Meacham, Schaumburg, IL
Lincolnshire – 940 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, IL
Recipe:
ARROZ A LA TUMBADA (Makes 8 servings)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 lb. White rice
- 8 cups Fish or shrimp broth
- 1.4 lb. Tomato
- 2 tbsp paprika
- 2 tbsp Garlic (1oz)
- 1 ½ cup Onion chopped
- 1 ea. Chipotle Chile from the can
- 1 lb. White fish (mahi or marlin)
- 1 lb. Shrimp (clean)
- 1 ½ lb. Clam Manila
- 1 lb. Mussels
- 2 sprigs of epazote or cilantro
- Salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a Sautee pan, roast the tomatoes, onion, garlic for 15 min
- Using a blender put the roasted vegetables,1 tbsp paprika and 2 cup of the broth, the chipotle or jalapeno Chile, blend well
- In a saucepan heat the oil and add the rice stirring continuously until golden then add the vegetable mixture, correct seasoning
- Once the rice comes to a boil, turn down the heat, add more broth as needed and cover
- Wait for 15 min and add all the seafood (marinated in garlic w/ 1tsp paprika, salt and olive oil)
- Let cook for 15 min and served hot. Rice should be a soupy consistency because of the fluids from the seafood
- Serve with toasted bread and a lemon