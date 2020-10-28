Lunchbreak: Mexican Hot Chocolate

Chef Partner Jesus Martinez, The Outpost Mexican Eatery

The Outpost Mexican Eatery, recently opened in West Loop, is a fast-casual concept offering authentic and dynamic Mexican fare inspired by the family recipes of Chef Partner Jesus Martinez.

All of The Outpost’s menu items, including the hot chocolate and Churros are available for curbside carryout, and delivery via GrubHub, Chow Now, Door Dash, and UberEats!

On Monday, November 2, they are offering $1 Churros with the purchase of a traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate.

520 West Harrison in West Loop

Just steps away from the historic Old Post Office and Willis Tower

Recipe:

Chef Partner Jesus Martinez’s Mexican Hot Chocolate

INGREDIENTS:

4 c. Oat milk or your choice of milk

2 tbsp. Piloncillo (Mexican brown sugar) OR regular brown sugar

½ cup (4 oz.) – Mexican table chocolate (found at Mexican grocers or online; semi-sweet chocolate works as well)

2 sticks- Cinnamon

1 cup- water

Garnish:

Whipped cream

Ground Cinnamon

METHOD:

Heat up the water in a deep pot. Once the water starts to boil, add the piloncillo or brown sugar, cinnamon, and the table chocolate (broken into pieces) and stir constantly. Once the chocolate and the sugar are almost melted, add the oat milk and bring to boil. Then, reduce the head at allow the mixture to simmer for about 15 minutes on low to medium heat – Continue to stir constantly. Serve in a heat-safe cup or mug, and garnish with whipped cream and ground cinnamon (optional). Enjoy!