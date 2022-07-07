Chef Larry Feldmeier, Executive Chef – The Bristol

The Bristol

2152 N Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

773-862-5555

https://www.thebristolchicago.com/

● A La Carte Menu: The Bristol offers an a la carte menu with items like milk bread and compound butter, creative seasonal vegetable dishes, a variety of rotating pastas, half roasted chicken, short rib, and fish. This menu can be ordered for pick-up or delivery as well (and via Table22).

● Tasting Menu: Chef Larry offers an eight-course tasting menu that changes with the seasons (wine pairings an optional addition). The tasting menu is creative with elements of classic fine dining prepared is a new way with fresh ingredients.

● Early Bird Special: Guests can order a four-course menu offered Thurs-Sun from 5-6pm for $65 (wine pairings optional for $45).

● Sunday Supper: Chef Larry offers ticketed collab dinners with local chefs one Sunday per month. The next one is Sunday, 7/10 with Chef D’Andre Carter of Soul & Smoke at the Bristol.

● Patio: The Bristol has a front patio on Damen that’s open for the summer/early fall season!

Recipe:

Melon Gazpacho

Cantaloupe ½ melon

Honeydew ½ melon

Yellow Pepper 3 peppers

English cucumber 1 cucumber

Ginger Fresh ¼ cup

Jalapeno seeded ¼ Pepper

White Onion 1/4cup

White Wine Vinegar 2T

Orange Juice 1/4cup

EVOO 4T

Instructions:

-To start peel all ingredients of ginger, melon, cucumber and small dice.

-For peppers remove all seeds and stems and small dice, small dice onion as well

-Place all ingredients of diced melon, vegetables, EVOO, juice and vinegar together in mixing bowl or ziploc bag, lightly season with salt and let marinate overnight

-Next day place all ingredients in a blender and let blend thoroughly until consistency is smooth and silky. Some water may need to be added while blending if too thick.

-Once blended, pass through a strainer to ensure smoothness.

-Let chill in refrigerator

Soup Garnishes:

-Diced Melon

-Diced Cucumber

– Cooked Shrimp or Crab

-Crispy Chili Flakes, can be found in asian section of market

-Mint

-Peanuts

To Finish:

-Once soup is cold just add any of these garnishes you want to bowl then pour in gazpacho. In the restaurant we add crab, diced melon and cucumber, peanuts, and chili crunchies for some heat. This soup is also great as a vegetarian or vegan option for the summer. It is versatile so you really play around with what you want in it.