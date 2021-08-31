Lunchbreak: Meatloaf

Kayla Lardakis, Owner of Dakota 94

https://www.dakota94.com/

Dakota 94
5304 W. Devon Ave., Chicago 60646

Recipe:

Meatloaf

Ingredients:

2 lbs ground beef

1 lb spicy ground pork

4 slices white bread – processed

1 medium onion

2 cloves of garlic

2 stalks of celery

2 carrots

½ cup parsley, chopped

1 egg

½ cup A-1

½ cup ketchup

2 teaspoons dry mustard

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Pulse bread in food processor.

Pulse onion, garlic, celery and carrots in a food processor.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix thoroughly with your hands until combined.  Move to an oiled or sprayed meatloaf pan.

Sauce:

1 teaspoon dry mustard

½ cup ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together an spread across the top of the meatloaf.  Cover with foil and cook for 60 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F – removing the foil for the last 15 minutes to caramelize the sauce.

