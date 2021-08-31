Lunchbreak: Meatloaf

Kayla Lardakis, Owner of Dakota 94
Dakota 94
5304 W. Devon Ave., Chicago 60646
Recipe:
Meatloaf
Ingredients:
2 lbs ground beef
1 lb spicy ground pork
4 slices white bread – processed
1 medium onion
2 cloves of garlic
2 stalks of celery
2 carrots
½ cup parsley, chopped
1 egg
½ cup A-1
½ cup ketchup
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons pepper
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Pulse bread in food processor.
Pulse onion, garlic, celery and carrots in a food processor.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix thoroughly with your hands until combined. Move to an oiled or sprayed meatloaf pan.
Sauce:
1 teaspoon dry mustard
½ cup ketchup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients together an spread across the top of the meatloaf. Cover with foil and cook for 60 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F – removing the foil for the last 15 minutes to caramelize the sauce.