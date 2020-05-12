Lunchbreak: Meatballs

Eric Lees – Spiaggia and Café Spiaggia, Executive Chef

Café Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Avenue

2nd Floor

Join Chef every Thursday at 6 p.m. on Spiaggia’s Instagram channel for chef’s “In the Kitchen” series featuring Spiaggia favorites that you can make at home.

Café Spiaggia is currently open for delivery and curbside pickup. You can order online on Tock or DoorDash.

http://www.spiaggiarestaurant.com

https://www.exploretock.com/

Recipe:

Spiaggia Meatball Recipe

2 pounds ground pork

2 Tbls salt

1.5 Tbls chopped calabrian chilis

2.5 Tbls grated parmesan reggiano cheese

1.5 Tbls chopped garlic

1 cup panko bread crumbs

1 cup whole milk

Method:

In a large mixing bowl combine milk and bread crumbs, mix until bread crumbs have completely soaked up the milk. Add all the other ingredients. Mix well by hand. Roll the meatballs into the size you desire. Lightly fry in 325 degree vegetable oil until golden brown or in a 325 degree oven for 10-15 min. Cook in Pomodoro sauce or sauce of your choice for 10 min on medium heat and serve.