Matt Wilde – Executive Chef & Partner at Bob’s Pizza

The Pilsen location (1659 W 21st St.) opened in March 2019. Guests can dine-in, carryout, and order delivery.



The Old Town location (1512 N LaSalle Dr.) opened in June 2020. Guests can order carryout or delivery.



The Evanston location (616 Davis St.) opened in March 2021 and features a full bar with specialty cocktails, beer and wine where guests can dine-in, carryout, and order delivery.

The West Loop location inside Recess bar (838 W. Kinzie St.) – which sports Chicago’s largest patio – opened in May 2022. Guests can order all of the Bob’s Pizza 16-inch specialty pizzas, build-your-own 16-inch pizzas with 20+ topping options, and Bob’s Pizza slices. Carryout and delivery also available in this location as well.

Recipes:

Bob’s Meatballs

Yield: 40 meatballs

Ingredients:

5 pounds of 70-30 ground Angus beef

2.5 cups whole milk

7 whole eggs

10 cloves of garlic, minced

2.5 cups of your favorite store-bought breadcrumbs

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons of fresh-ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of Kosher salt

1 tablespoon of chili flakes

3 tablespoons of Worcestershire Sauce

2.5 cups of grated Parmesan cheese

20 cups of your favorite store-bought tomato sauce

10 cups of water

10 cups of vegetable oil



Method:

In an electric food processor, add all the garlic, basil and parsley and pulse for a rough chop. Then add all the eggs to the food processor, turn the food processor on, and add all the milk to the food processor until the mixture is blended well.

Then add the mixture from the food processor to a large bowl and all of the ingredients above (except for the tomato sauce, water, and vegetable oil) and mix by hand until everything is combined.

In a large pot, combine all the tomato sauce and water, stir, and bring to a simmer.

In a large sauté pan, add all of your vegetable oil and bring the temperature up to 350 degrees.

Using a two-ounce cookie scooper, scoop the meatball mixture into your hands, roll them rustically, and place them on a wax paper.

Deep fry your meatballs in batches in the sauté pan for 3 to 4 minutes to sear the outside of the meatballs.

Transfer the flash-fried meatballs into your large pot of tomato sauce-water mixture and simmer for about 30 minutes until they’re cooked through.



Black Pepper Aioli

Yield: 8 cups

Ingredients:

½ gallon Duke’s Mayo

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of Kosher salt

3 tablespoons of fresh-ground black pepper



Method:

Whisk all ingredients together in a large mixing bowl. Refrigerate.



Garnishes:

Serve your meatballs with sides of the black pepper aioli, your favorite store-bought soft rolls, your favorite store-bought pickled onions, your favorite store-bought pickle chips, and extra grated Parmesan cheese.