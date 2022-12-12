Chef Don Walker, Executive Chef of Formento’s and Nonna’s
Formento’s http://www.formentos.com/
925 W. RANDOLPH ST., Chicago, Il. 60607
Hours:
● Monday – Wednesday: 4:30 – 9:30pm
● Thursday – Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm
● Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
Nonna’s http://www.nonnaschicago.com/
925 W. RANDOLPH ST., Chicago, Il. 60607
Hours:
● Sunday–Thursday 11am-9pm
● Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm
Check out:
– Nonna’s sandwiches and sandwich of the month –– Perfectly tucked away in Chicago’s West Loop sits Nonna’s – an Italian grab and go restaurant. Their made-to-order sandwiches provide delicious and convenient options to take on-the-go. The eponymous concept recreates the comforting experience of an Italian grandma’s cooking
– Formento’s dine in and to-go offers — You can sit and stay a while for a reservation, or if you’re on the move, order Formento’s to go!
– Formento’s holiday specials — Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Formento’s Feast of the Seven Fishes…at home! Orders must be placed by Sunday, December 20th. Available for pick up only on Saturday, December 24th (Christmas Eve) from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at Nonna’s.
– Formento’s New Year’s menu — Make your reservation now for the best meal you’ll have in 2022. Menu items include: Oyster Rockefeller, King Crab Ravioli, and 34oz Prime Tomahawk
– Formento’s pasta classes starting January – Secure your spot with Chef Don and learn how to make fresh pasta at Formento’s!
Recipe:
Nonna’s Gyromazing Sandwich
1. Using meatball mix, form a log shape and fully cook it.
2. Shave the meatball log to a gyro meat consistency.
3. Put the meat on a loaf of freshly baked bread
4. Top it with aioli (or mayo), red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olive, and tomatoes
Meatball Recipe:
Beef Chuck Roll, cleaned & cubed – 10 lbs
Pork Fat, cubed – 3 lbs
Grated Parmesan – 1 ¼ cups
Stale Bread – 2 ½ lbs
Salt – ¼ cup
Black Pepper, toasted & ground – 3 teaspoons
Coriander Seeds, toasted & ground – 1 ¾ teaspoons
Chile Flakes, toasted & ground – 1 ½ teaspoons
Oregano, Dried Sicilian – ¾ teaspoon
Garlic, made into a paste with salt – 2 ¾ teaspoons
Ricotta – 1 lb
Eggs – 12
Milk, as needed – 2 ½ cups