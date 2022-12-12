Chef Don Walker, Executive Chef of Formento’s and Nonna’s

Formento’s http://www.formentos.com/

925 W. RANDOLPH ST., Chicago, Il. 60607

Hours:

● Monday – Wednesday: 4:30 – 9:30pm

● Thursday – Saturday: 11:00am – 10:00pm

● Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm

Nonna’s http://www.nonnaschicago.com/

925 W. RANDOLPH ST., Chicago, Il. 60607

Hours:

● Sunday–Thursday 11am-9pm

● Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Check out:

– Nonna’s sandwiches and sandwich of the month –– Perfectly tucked away in Chicago’s West Loop sits Nonna’s – an Italian grab and go restaurant. Their made-to-order sandwiches provide delicious and convenient options to take on-the-go. The eponymous concept recreates the comforting experience of an Italian grandma’s cooking

– Formento’s dine in and to-go offers — You can sit and stay a while for a reservation, or if you’re on the move, order Formento’s to go!

– Formento’s holiday specials — Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Formento’s Feast of the Seven Fishes…at home! Orders must be placed by Sunday, December 20th. Available for pick up only on Saturday, December 24th (Christmas Eve) from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at Nonna’s.

– Formento’s New Year’s menu — Make your reservation now for the best meal you’ll have in 2022. Menu items include: Oyster Rockefeller, King Crab Ravioli, and 34oz Prime Tomahawk

– Formento’s pasta classes starting January – Secure your spot with Chef Don and learn how to make fresh pasta at Formento’s!

Recipe:

Nonna’s Gyromazing Sandwich

1. Using meatball mix, form a log shape and fully cook it.

2. Shave the meatball log to a gyro meat consistency.

3. Put the meat on a loaf of freshly baked bread

4. Top it with aioli (or mayo), red onion, cucumbers, kalamata olive, and tomatoes

Meatball Recipe:

Beef Chuck Roll, cleaned & cubed – 10 lbs

Pork Fat, cubed – 3 lbs

Grated Parmesan – 1 ¼ cups

Stale Bread – 2 ½ lbs

Salt – ¼ cup

Black Pepper, toasted & ground – 3 teaspoons

Coriander Seeds, toasted & ground – 1 ¾ teaspoons

Chile Flakes, toasted & ground – 1 ½ teaspoons

Oregano, Dried Sicilian – ¾ teaspoon

Garlic, made into a paste with salt – 2 ¾ teaspoons

Ricotta – 1 lb

Eggs – 12

Milk, as needed – 2 ½ cups