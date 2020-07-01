Lunchbreak: Maui Ribs

Carol Mackey

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Recipe:

Maui Ribs

3 lbs. beef short ribs cut about 1/2 –inch across bones (about12-16 ribs depending on thickness)

½ cup soy sauce

2 Tbls. brown sugar

¼ cup rice vinegar

3 Tbls. sesame oil

3/4 cup vegetable oil

¼ cup white wine

1 ½ tsp. garlic, sliced

Combine ingredients in a bowl and whisk together to blend well. Pour into a plastic zip lock and add ribs. Refrigerate overnight, turning as needed to coat ribs evenly.

Prepare barbeque (medium heat). Remove ribs and discard marinade. Grill ribs until cooked to med.-rare, about 4-5 minutes per side. Mound ribs on platter and garnish with chopped green onions (optional). Serves 4.