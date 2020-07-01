Lunchbreak: Maui Ribs

Carol Mackey
Recipe:
Maui Ribs
3 lbs. beef short ribs cut about 1/2 –inch across bones (about12-16 ribs depending on thickness)
½ cup soy sauce
2 Tbls. brown sugar
¼ cup rice vinegar
3 Tbls. sesame oil
3/4 cup vegetable oil
¼ cup white wine
1 ½ tsp. garlic, sliced
Combine ingredients in a bowl and whisk together to blend well. Pour into a plastic zip lock and add ribs. Refrigerate overnight, turning as needed to coat ribs evenly.
Prepare barbeque (medium heat). Remove ribs and discard marinade. Grill ribs until cooked to med.-rare, about 4-5 minutes per side. Mound ribs on platter and garnish with chopped green onions (optional). Serves 4.