Lunchbreak: Maui Ribs

Carol Mackey

http://www.carolthatcooks.com

Maui Ribs

3 lbs. beef short ribs cut about 1/2 –inch across bones (about12-16 ribs depending on thickness)

½ cup soy sauce

2  Tbls. brown sugar

¼ cup rice vinegar

3 Tbls. sesame oil

3/4 cup vegetable oil 

¼ cup white wine

1 ½ tsp. garlic, sliced

Combine ingredients in a bowl and whisk together to blend well.  Pour into a plastic zip lock and add ribs.  Refrigerate overnight, turning as needed to coat ribs evenly.

Prepare barbeque (medium heat).  Remove ribs and discard marinade.  Grill ribs until cooked to med.-rare, about 4-5 minutes per side.  Mound ribs on platter and garnish with chopped green onions (optional).  Serves 4.

