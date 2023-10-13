Kim Mok, Pastry Chef, Boka Restaurant

Dana Cree, Chef/Owner, Pretty Cool Ice Cream

Pretty Cool Ice Cream

2353 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL

709 W. Belden Ave., Chicago, IL

https://www.prettycoolicecream.com/

Boka Restaurant

1729 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL

https://www.bokachicago.com/

Check Out:

Dana Cree, founder of Chicago’s beloved Pretty Cool Ice Cream, and Kim Mok, Pastry Chef of Boka Restaurant Group’s flagship restaurant, Boka, have teamed up to create two totally different versions of a winning flavor combination for a great cause. Dana has married the flavors of matcha and buckwheat in ice cream pop-form, offering the Matcha Buckwheat ice cream bar in stories. Kim is serving a plated version called Boka Matcha Buckwheat Mochi Brownie on the Boka dessert menu. As part of Pretty Cool’s “Community Pop” initiative, $1 from each treat sold throughout November at both Boka and PCIC shops will be donated to Compass to Care, an organization that provides transportation services for life-saving cancer treatment for children fighting cancer.

Recipe:

Matcha and Buckwheat Mochi Brownie

Buckwheat White Chocolate Panna Cotta

Yield: 1 pint/bag



Ingredients

1/2 cup Whole Milk

3/4 cup + more Heavy Cream

1/3 cup Buckwheat Groats, toasted

1 pinch Kosher Salt

6 oz White Chocolate

1 sheet Silver Leaf Gelatin



Method

Bring heavy cream and the toasted buckwheat groats to a boil

Turn off the heat and cover the pot with plastic wrap to hot steep for 10 minutes

Chill the infused cream with the buckwheat overnight

Strain the buckwheat out and add enough heavy cream to the infused cream to make 3/4 cup again

Combine the infused cream with the whole milk and salt

Bring to a boil

Bloom the gelatin sheet in ice cold water until hydrated and softened

Squeeze out the excess water from the gelatin and add the bloomed gelatin into the hot liquid

Combine with melted white chocolate and whisk well

Chill until fully set or overnight, then whip until light and fluffy in texture

Cassis Gel

Yield: 1 cup/bag



Ingredients

2/3 Cup Cassis puree

1/4 Cup + 3 Tb. Elderflower Syrup

1 + 1/2 Tb. Lemon Juice

1/4 Cup Sugar

2 tsp. Agar Agar



Method

Whisk together the puree, syrup, and sugar

Sprinkle agar agar over the surface and whisk into the liquids

Bring to a boil and continue boiling for 1 minute

Turn off the heat and whisk in the lemon juice

Let cool and set up completely until firm

Process in a blender on high speed until smooth

Should be a pipeable consistency

Matcha Ice Cream

Yield = 1 quart



Ingredients

2 + 1/8 Cup Whole Milk

4 + 1/2 Tb. Nonfat Milk Powder

1/2 Cup Sugar

1 + 2/3 Tb. Matcha Powder

1/4 Cup Powdered Glucose

1 +1/2 Tb. Honey

3/4 Cup Heavy Cream

1 + 1/2 each Large Egg Yolks

1 pinch Kosher Salt

Method

Use a probe thermometer while cooking the base

Combine the milk and milk powder in a pot

Whisk the salt, sugar, powdered glucose, and matcha together

At 95F, add the sugar/matcha mixture and honey

At 113F, add the heavy cream and egg yolks

Whisk frequently while cooking to 180F

Remove from heat

Strain and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight

Freeze the ice cream according to your ice cream machine’s manual

Puffed Buckwheat

Method

Bring a large pot of water to a boil

Dump in 1 cup of buckwheat groats

Return to a boil and cook the groats for 16-18 minutes

Strain and flush with cold water to stop the cooking

Let cool and drain completely

Spread out on lightly sprayed parchment and sit out to dry completely overnight

Fry cooked/dried groats in 375-400F oil, should puff immediately

Drain onto paper towels and season with salt

Mochi Brownie

Yield: 1 loaf pan

Ingredients

1 + 1/3 Cup Mochiko Flour

2/3 Cup Cocoa Powder

3/4 Cup + 2Tb. Sugar

1/4 Cup Packed Light Brown Sugar

2 tsp. Baking Powder

3/4 tsp. Kosher Salt

One 14 oz can Coconut Milk

1 + 1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 eachLarge Eggs

1/2 cup Unsalted butter (melted)

Method

In a large bowl, sift all of the dry ingredients together, including the sugars

Whisk in the coconut milk

Add the whole eggs and vanilla, then finish with the melted butter

Pour into a parchment lined loaf pan

Bake at 325F, until springy and a knife comes out clean when inserted

Bakes for about 50 minutes

Allow to cool completely before slicing

Dish Assembly

Garnish with a dusting of matcha powder and tempered chocolate shards