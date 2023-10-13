Kim Mok, Pastry Chef, Boka Restaurant
Dana Cree, Chef/Owner, Pretty Cool Ice Cream
Pretty Cool Ice Cream
2353 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL
709 W. Belden Ave., Chicago, IL
https://www.prettycoolicecream.com/
Boka Restaurant
1729 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL
Dana Cree, founder of Chicago’s beloved Pretty Cool Ice Cream, and Kim Mok, Pastry Chef of Boka Restaurant Group’s flagship restaurant, Boka, have teamed up to create two totally different versions of a winning flavor combination for a great cause. Dana has married the flavors of matcha and buckwheat in ice cream pop-form, offering the Matcha Buckwheat ice cream bar in stories. Kim is serving a plated version called Boka Matcha Buckwheat Mochi Brownie on the Boka dessert menu. As part of Pretty Cool’s “Community Pop” initiative, $1 from each treat sold throughout November at both Boka and PCIC shops will be donated to Compass to Care, an organization that provides transportation services for life-saving cancer treatment for children fighting cancer.
https://www.compasstocare.org/
Recipe:
Matcha and Buckwheat Mochi Brownie
Buckwheat White Chocolate Panna Cotta
Yield: 1 pint/bag
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Whole Milk
- 3/4 cup + more Heavy Cream
- 1/3 cup Buckwheat Groats, toasted
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
- 6 oz White Chocolate
- 1 sheet Silver Leaf Gelatin
Method
- Bring heavy cream and the toasted buckwheat groats to a boil
- Turn off the heat and cover the pot with plastic wrap to hot steep for 10 minutes
- Chill the infused cream with the buckwheat overnight
- Strain the buckwheat out and add enough heavy cream to the infused cream to make 3/4 cup again
- Combine the infused cream with the whole milk and salt
- Bring to a boil
- Bloom the gelatin sheet in ice cold water until hydrated and softened
- Squeeze out the excess water from the gelatin and add the bloomed gelatin into the hot liquid
- Combine with melted white chocolate and whisk well
- Chill until fully set or overnight, then whip until light and fluffy in texture
Cassis Gel
Yield: 1 cup/bag
Ingredients
- 2/3 Cup Cassis puree
- 1/4 Cup + 3 Tb. Elderflower Syrup
- 1 + 1/2 Tb. Lemon Juice
- 1/4 Cup Sugar
- 2 tsp. Agar Agar
Method
- Whisk together the puree, syrup, and sugar
- Sprinkle agar agar over the surface and whisk into the liquids
- Bring to a boil and continue boiling for 1 minute
- Turn off the heat and whisk in the lemon juice
- Let cool and set up completely until firm
- Process in a blender on high speed until smooth
- Should be a pipeable consistency
Matcha Ice Cream
Yield = 1 quart
Ingredients
- 2 + 1/8 Cup Whole Milk
- 4 + 1/2 Tb. Nonfat Milk Powder
- 1/2 Cup Sugar
- 1 + 2/3 Tb. Matcha Powder
- 1/4 Cup Powdered Glucose
- 1 +1/2 Tb. Honey
- 3/4 Cup Heavy Cream
- 1 + 1/2 each Large Egg Yolks
- 1 pinch Kosher Salt
Method
- Use a probe thermometer while cooking the base
- Combine the milk and milk powder in a pot
- Whisk the salt, sugar, powdered glucose, and matcha together
- At 95F, add the sugar/matcha mixture and honey
- At 113F, add the heavy cream and egg yolks
- Whisk frequently while cooking to 180F
- Remove from heat
- Strain and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight
- Freeze the ice cream according to your ice cream machine’s manual
Puffed Buckwheat
Method
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil
- Dump in 1 cup of buckwheat groats
- Return to a boil and cook the groats for 16-18 minutes
- Strain and flush with cold water to stop the cooking
- Let cool and drain completely
- Spread out on lightly sprayed parchment and sit out to dry completely overnight
- Fry cooked/dried groats in 375-400F oil, should puff immediately
- Drain onto paper towels and season with salt
Mochi Brownie
Yield: 1 loaf pan
Ingredients
- 1 + 1/3 Cup Mochiko Flour
- 2/3 Cup Cocoa Powder
- 3/4 Cup + 2Tb. Sugar
- 1/4 Cup Packed Light Brown Sugar
- 2 tsp. Baking Powder
- 3/4 tsp. Kosher Salt
- One 14 oz can Coconut Milk
- 1 + 1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 2 eachLarge Eggs
- 1/2 cup Unsalted butter (melted)
Method
- In a large bowl, sift all of the dry ingredients together, including the sugars
- Whisk in the coconut milk
- Add the whole eggs and vanilla, then finish with the melted butter
- Pour into a parchment lined loaf pan
- Bake at 325F, until springy and a knife comes out clean when inserted
- Bakes for about 50 minutes
- Allow to cool completely before slicing
Dish Assembly
Garnish with a dusting of matcha powder and tempered chocolate shards