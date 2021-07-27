Lunchbreak: Marinated Chicken & Sausage Skewers with Grilled Peach Salad

Rob Levitt, Head Butcher & Chef at Publican Quality Meats

https://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Recipe:

Marinated Chicken & Sausage Skewers with Grilled Peach Salad

For the Skewers:

4 Boneless Chicken Thighs, Skin On

1 lb Italian Sausage, Casing Removed

1 Loaf of Bread- Country Sourdough or Ciabatta

1 Sprig Rosemary, Chopped

2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

1 Teaspoon Ground Fennel Seed

Small Pinch Chili Flake

1 C Extra virgin Olive Oil

For the Salad:

2 Peaches, Cut in Half, Stones Removed

1 Bulb Fennel, Thinly Shaved

1 Bunch Parsley, Leaves Only

Handful of Nice Greens Such As Baby Mustards, Kale, Arugula

1 Lemon

2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper To Taste

For the skewers:

Cut each chicken thigh into 4 pieces and place in a mixing bowl. Tear or cut the bread into chunks that are about the same size as the chicken pieces and place in the bowl. Add the rosemary, garlic, chili, fennel, a couple of pinches of salt and the olive oil. Mix well

Remove the sausage from its casing and break into pieces similar in size to the chicken and bread. Roll into balls and set aside.

To assemble, start with a piece of chicken, then bread, then a sausage ball. Repeat until each skewer has 4 pieces of chicken, etc. Place on a tray and pour over any remaining marinade from the bowl. These can be done a few hours ahead and refrigerated.

For the salad:

When the grill is hot, toss the peaches with olive oil and a little salt and pepper. Place cut side down on the hottest part of the grill and leave for 3-5 minutes or until they come off easily and are nicely charred. Place in a bowl to cool and catch the juices. Once cool, slice each half into 4 pieces and return to the bowl. Add remaining ingredients and toss. Taste and add salt or lemon as needed.

Place the skewers over a medium hot grill. Too hot and you will burn the bread. Cook for about 3-5 minutes per side or until the sausage and chicken is just cooked through and the bread is crispy and a little charred. Place on a plate with a generous portion of salad.