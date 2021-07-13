Lunchbreak: Poached Salmon in an Instant Pot

Hannah Crowley
America’s Test Kitchen Mediterranean Instant Pot
http://www.americastestkitchen.com
Recipe:
Poached Salmon
Serves 4
Total Time 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 lemon, sliced ¼ inch thick
4 (6-ounce) skinless salmon fillets, 1 ½ inches thick
½ tablespoon table salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
- Add ½ cup of water to Instant Pot. Fold sheet of aluminum foil into 16 by 6-inch sling. Arrange lemon slices widthwise in 2 rows across center of sling. Sprinkle flesh side of salmon with salt and pepper, then arrange skinned side down on top of lemon slices.
- Using sling, lower salmon into Instant Pot; allow narrow edges of sling to rest along sides of insert. Lock lid in place and close pressure release valve. Select high pressure cook function and cook for 3 minutes.
- Turn off Instant Pot and quick-release pressure. Carefully remove lid, allowing steam to escape away from you. Using sling, transfer salmon to large plate. Gently lift and tilt fillets with spatula to remove lemon slices. Serve