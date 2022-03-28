Executive Chef – Aaron Cuschieri

The Dearborn

145 NORTH DEARBORN STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60602

312.384.1242

https://www.thedearborntavern.com

Recipe:

Maple-Brined Pork Tenderloin

FOR THE PORK:

2# pork tenderloin

2T canola oil

A/N salt and black pepper

Maple-brown sugar brine:

4 qt water

2 C salt

½ C brown sugar

1 bunch sage

1T black peppercorns

2 bay leaf

½ C apple cider vinegar

½ C maple syrup

2T mustard seeds

METHOD: clean the pork of any fat and silver skin. Cut into 8 oz portions. Make the brine by combining all ingredients together and bring to a simmer. Chill immediately. Once the brine and cold, add the pork and refrigerate 24 hours.

TO COOK : preheat oven to 450F. Remove pork from brine and pat dry. Season outside of pork with salt and black pepper. Heat 2T canola oil in sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook on all sides for 1-2 minutes. Place pork in oven and cook for 6-7 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes then cut into 3-4 pieces each. Pork should be medium on the inside and have a ruby red center.

FOR THE LENTILS:

1 C dried green lentils

4 C water

2T salt

2 bay leaf

METHOD: bring water to boil with salt and bay leaf, add lentils and cook 10-15 minutes until lentils are soft. Strain and serve immediately or chill until needed.

FOR THE TURNIPS:

10-12 baby Tokyo turnips (peeled)

2 qt water

2T salt

METHOD: bring water and salt to a boil, add turnips and cook for 4-5 minutes until turnips are al dente. Soft but still firm to the bite. Strain and set aside or chill until needed.

FOR THE SHALLOTS:

4 shallots

2t garlic

2T canola oil

TT salt and black pepper

METHOD: preheat oven to 375F, toss whole shallots with canola oil, garlic and season lightly with salt and black pepper. Roast shallots in oven for 15-20 minutes until soft all the way through and golden brown on the outside. Serve immediately or chill until needed.

FOR THE TRUFFLE FUMET:

1 C chicken jus**( see notes)

1T truffle pate **(see notes)

2-3 drops lemon juice

2T butter softened

TT salt and black pepper

METHOD: combine chicken jus, truffle pate and lemon and warm to a simmer. Stir in butter and season to taste with salt and black pepper.

** in restaurants chicken jus is made my reducing chicken stock until its thick and very rich, to finish with 1 C chicken just, we will start with around 8 qt chicken stock. Most stores sell a reduced chicken demi-glace that can work just as well but loosening with water or chicken stock.**

** truffle pate can be found in most grocery stores, look for it in the cheese section of a Marinano’s or Whole Foods.**

TO FINISH AND PLATE :

2T canola oil

½ C butter

2T chives

A/N salt and black pepper

TO FINISH: heat turnips and shallots in a 4T butter and add 1T chives. Heat lentils in 2 T butter and add 1T chives. Season everything to your taste with salt and black pepper. Place ½ C of lentils on each plate and top with 1 shallot (cut in half) and 3-4 turnips. Top with sliced pork and spoon 2 oz truffle fumet on each plate.