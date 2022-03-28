Executive Chef – Aaron Cuschieri
The Dearborn
145 NORTH DEARBORN STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60602
312.384.1242
https://www.thedearborntavern.com
Recipe:
Maple-Brined Pork Tenderloin
FOR THE PORK:
2# pork tenderloin
2T canola oil
A/N salt and black pepper
Maple-brown sugar brine:
4 qt water
2 C salt
½ C brown sugar
1 bunch sage
1T black peppercorns
2 bay leaf
½ C apple cider vinegar
½ C maple syrup
2T mustard seeds
METHOD: clean the pork of any fat and silver skin. Cut into 8 oz portions. Make the brine by combining all ingredients together and bring to a simmer. Chill immediately. Once the brine and cold, add the pork and refrigerate 24 hours.
TO COOK: preheat oven to 450F. Remove pork from brine and pat dry. Season outside of pork with salt and black pepper. Heat 2T canola oil in sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the pork and cook on all sides for 1-2 minutes. Place pork in oven and cook for 6-7 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes then cut into 3-4 pieces each. Pork should be medium on the inside and have a ruby red center.
FOR THE LENTILS:
1 C dried green lentils
4 C water
2T salt
2 bay leaf
METHOD: bring water to boil with salt and bay leaf, add lentils and cook 10-15 minutes until lentils are soft. Strain and serve immediately or chill until needed.
FOR THE TURNIPS:
10-12 baby Tokyo turnips (peeled)
2 qt water
2T salt
METHOD: bring water and salt to a boil, add turnips and cook for 4-5 minutes until turnips are al dente. Soft but still firm to the bite. Strain and set aside or chill until needed.
FOR THE SHALLOTS:
4 shallots
2t garlic
2T canola oil
TT salt and black pepper
METHOD: preheat oven to 375F, toss whole shallots with canola oil, garlic and season lightly with salt and black pepper. Roast shallots in oven for 15-20 minutes until soft all the way through and golden brown on the outside. Serve immediately or chill until needed.
FOR THE TRUFFLE FUMET:
1 C chicken jus**( see notes)
1T truffle pate **(see notes)
2-3 drops lemon juice
2T butter softened
TT salt and black pepper
METHOD: combine chicken jus, truffle pate and lemon and warm to a simmer. Stir in butter and season to taste with salt and black pepper.
** in restaurants chicken jus is made my reducing chicken stock until its thick and very rich, to finish with 1 C chicken just, we will start with around 8 qt chicken stock. Most stores sell a reduced chicken demi-glace that can work just as well but loosening with water or chicken stock.**
** truffle pate can be found in most grocery stores, look for it in the cheese section of a Marinano’s or Whole Foods.**
TO FINISH AND PLATE:
2T canola oil
½ C butter
2T chives
A/N salt and black pepper
TO FINISH: heat turnips and shallots in a 4T butter and add 1T chives. Heat lentils in 2 T butter and add 1T chives. Season everything to your taste with salt and black pepper. Place ½ C of lentils on each plate and top with 1 shallot (cut in half) and 3-4 turnips. Top with sliced pork and spoon 2 oz truffle fumet on each plate.