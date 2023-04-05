Executive Chef Jennifer Zambrano, CBR

CBR

505 N. State Street, Chicago, IL 60654

312.755.9703

http://www.cbrrestaurant.com

Check Out:

-Weekend Brunch: Saturdays & Sundays, 8am – 2pm

-Easter – Sunday, April 9

The following items will be available in addition to the regular menu

Cocktails & Mocktails

Hibiscus and Ginger Mocktail

Green Bloody Mary w/Tequila

Bottomless Strawberry Mimosas

Peach Bellini

Menu

Fried Chicken and Waffles

Manchego and black pepper waffles, Corn flake crusted Chicken and raw Honeycomb

“Easter Egg” Deviled Egg

Smoked ham, mascarpone, Chive

Tuna Poke

Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Sriracha glaze

Recipe:

Maple Bourbon Braised Short Rib Hash

4 TB Olive Oil

5 pounds boneless short ribs, at least 1½ inches thick

2 pounds of Yukon Gold Potatoes quartered

1 Tsp Smoked Paprika

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 large heads garlic, halved crosswise

1 medium onion (about 10 ounces), chopped

3 ribs celery (about 8 ounces, chopped

¼ Scallion, sliced thinly

2 medium carrots (about 6 ounces), chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups Bourbon

2 cups beef stock or bone broth

4 sprigs thyme – 1 sprig finely chopped

1.5 cups parsley, coarsely chopped

¾ cup finely chopped chives

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Step 1 Heat oven to 300 degrees. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Season short ribs on all sides with salt and pepper. Work in small batches, sear short ribs on all sides until evenly browned, 6 to 8 minutes per batch. Transfer browned short ribs to a large platter while browning the rest of batch.

Step 2 Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of remaining fat, leaving the browned bits behind. Reduce heat to medium, and add garlic, cut side down and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add onion, celery and carrots and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and continue to cook until vegetables are softened but not browned, about 5 to 10 minutes. Add tomato paste and stir to coat. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until tomato paste has started to caramelize a bit on the bottom and up the edges of the pot, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3 Add Bourbon and, using a wooden spoon, scrape up any browned or caramelized bits. Let this simmer 2 to 3 minutes and reduce slightly. Stir in beef stock along with thyme. Using tongs, return short ribs to the pot, along with any juices that have accumulated, nestling them in so that they are submerged (adding more beef stock or water as necessary to cover). Bring to a simmer, then cover and transfer to oven. Cook, Undisturbed, until short ribs are meltingly tender and falling off the bone (you should be able to shred the meat with a fork), 3½ to 4 hours. Strain and reduce stock by half.

Step 4 While short ribs are cooking, place quartered potatoes in a bowl toss in 2 TB of olive oil, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, chopped parsley, and thyme. Once combined place on parchment lined sheet pan. Cook until brown, crispy and tender.

Step 5 Place Crispy Yukon potatoes on large plate, add shredded short ribs on top. Ladle reduced stock over rib and potatoes, top with scallion and Cooked Egg of your choice.