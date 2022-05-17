Dr. Will Bulsiewicz

The Fiber Fueled Cookbook

Recipe:

MANGO BURRITO BOWL

6+ Plant Points

Makes 4 bowls

Mangoes have been grown in India for more than four thousand years and are deeply rooted in Ayurvedic medicine, balancing all three doshas (or humors) and acting as an energizer. In ancient India princes took pride in their mango gardens, and Ganesh, the Hindi elephant- headed god, is often shown holding a ripe mango. In other words, the mango is celebrated among royalty, the divine, and u Fiber Fuelers. We hold good company.

1 cup brown rice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

2 cups diced mango, about 2 mangoes

½ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup diced red onion

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt to taste

2½ cups black beans, drained and rinsed

Pinch ground pink peppercorn

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Supercharge It!

(optional toppings):

Chopped red onion

Fresh chopped cilantro

Chopped lettuce

Sliced radish

In a small pot set over high heat, place the rice with 2 cups of water, the salt, and the paprika. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 40 to 45 minutes, until the water is absorbed. Turn off the heat, let sit for 5 minutes, then fluff with a fork. While the rice is cooking, make the mango salsa and season the black beans. In a medium bowl, combine the mango, bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeno. Toss with olive oil and add slat to taste. In a separate small bowl, combine the black beans, pink peppercorn, and garlic powder. Toss to combine and adjust the seasoning to taste. Place equal amounts of rice in four bowls. Top with the mango salsa and black beans and any additional supercharged toppings.

FF UNLEASHED: If you are not restricting histamine, you can substitute black peppercorns for pink peppercorns.

From THE FIBER FUELED COOKBOOK: Inspiring Plant-Based Recipes to Turbocharge Your Health by Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI, recipes by Alexandra Caspero, RD, to be published on May 17, 2022 by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Will Bulsiewicz, MD.

Photographs by Ashley McLaughlin