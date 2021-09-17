Lunchbreak: Made in California ~ The California Born Burger Joints, Diners, Fast Food & Restaurants That Changed America *AND* A Recipe For A Faux-Orange (Julius) Drink

George Geary – Chef & Author

Made in California ~ The California Born Burger Joints, Diners, Fast Food & Restaurants That Changed America

Recipe:

Faux-Orange (Julius) Drink

By George Geary

Made in California

Yield: 3-4 servings

In 1926, Julius Freed opened a small stand in Downtown Los Angeles selling a frothy orange drink he named Orange Julius. He was utilizing the blemished oranges from the nearby groves, which he purchased at a discount.

1-6oz can orange juice concentrate (thawed out)

1-1/2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Ice

1/2 cup fresh strawberries (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the concentrate, milk, sugar, and vanilla until smooth— about 15 seconds.

2. Add ice to fill the blender, and blend until smooth and creamy. Add strawberries here if using.

3. Serve in glasses with an orange wedge.