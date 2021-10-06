Lunchbreak: Machaca Beef Tacos

Samantha Roberts, Manager of Culinary Standards for Blanco Cocina + Cantina, part of Fox Restaurant Concepts

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

2022 Spring Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523

https://www.blancotacostequila.com

Recipe:

Machaca Beef Tacos

Ingredients:

Poblano Peppers (seeds removed, rough chopped) 3 each

Jalapeno Peppers (seeds removed, rough chopped) 1 each

Roma tomato 6 each

Garlic (minced) 4 cloves

Red Salsa (your favorite) 1 cup

Hot Sauce (your favorite) 4 Tablespoons

Kosher Salt 2 Tablespoons

Fresh Ground Black Pepper 1 Tablspoon

Dried Ancho Chili seeds removed 4 each

Short Rib (trimmed and diced in 2″ chunks) 10 pounds

red pepper thinly sliced 1 each

poblano pepper thinly sliced 2 each

anaheim pepper thinly sliced 3 each

sweet onion thinly sliced 1 each

Procedures:

1. Combine first 9 ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

2. Combine puree, short rib & pepper mix into baking pan

3. Cover parchment paper then with foil and bake in 300° oven for 4-5 hours until tender.

4. Remove pan from oven

5. Skim off any visible fat then let the pans sit at room temp for 30 minutes.

Serve on tacos (be sure to add your favorite toppings like sour cream, cabbage, pico de Gallo and cotija cheese), with mashed potatoes, polenta or top nachos, enjoy!!