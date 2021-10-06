Lunchbreak: Machaca Beef Tacos

Samantha Roberts, Manager of Culinary Standards for Blanco Cocina + Cantina, part of Fox Restaurant Concepts
Blanco Cocina + Cantina
2022 Spring Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523
https://www.blancotacostequila.com
Recipe:
Machaca Beef Tacos
Ingredients:
Poblano Peppers (seeds removed, rough chopped) 3 each
Jalapeno Peppers (seeds removed, rough chopped) 1 each
Roma tomato 6 each
Garlic (minced) 4 cloves
Red Salsa (your favorite) 1 cup
Hot Sauce (your favorite) 4 Tablespoons
Kosher Salt 2 Tablespoons
Fresh Ground Black Pepper 1 Tablspoon
Dried Ancho Chili seeds removed 4 each
Short Rib (trimmed and diced in 2″ chunks) 10 pounds
red pepper thinly sliced 1 each
poblano pepper thinly sliced 2 each
anaheim pepper thinly sliced 3 each
sweet onion thinly sliced 1 each
Procedures:
1. Combine first 9 ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth
2. Combine puree, short rib & pepper mix into baking pan
3. Cover parchment paper then with foil and bake in 300° oven for 4-5 hours until tender.
4. Remove pan from oven
5. Skim off any visible fat then let the pans sit at room temp for 30 minutes.
Serve on tacos (be sure to add your favorite toppings like sour cream, cabbage, pico de Gallo and cotija cheese), with mashed potatoes, polenta or top nachos, enjoy!!