Ellen King, Co-Owner of Hewn Bakery
Hewn Bakery
1733 Central St., Evanston IL 60201
847-869-HEWN
Events:
Customers can pre-order both plain and chocolate macaroons for Passover through Tock – Hewn’s online ordering platform: www.exploretock.com/hewnbakeryevanston.
Easter pre-orders are also available through this site.
Recipe:
|Macaroons
| Ingredients:
Frozen Shredded Coconut: 12 oz (1.5 cups)
Coconut Milk: ½ cup
Condensed Milk: ¾ cup
Egg Whites: (From 2 eggs)
Salt: ½ tsp
Vanilla Extract: 1 tsp
|Directions:
1. In a large bowl, add the shredded coconut. Let thaw.
2. In a medium bowl, mix the coconut milk, condensed milk, egg whites, salt and vanilla.
3. Pour coconut milk mix into the shredded coconut and let sit 30 minutes.
4. After 30 minutes, strain the excess liquid.
5. Use an ice cream scooper to portion the coconut mix and squeeze out excess liquid. Scoop on to a sheet pan with parchment paper.
6. Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes until golden on top.