Directions:

1. In a large bowl, add the shredded coconut. Let thaw.

2. In a medium bowl, mix the coconut milk, condensed milk, egg whites, salt and vanilla.

3. Pour coconut milk mix into the shredded coconut and let sit 30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes, strain the excess liquid.

5. Use an ice cream scooper to portion the coconut mix and squeeze out excess liquid. Scoop on to a sheet pan with parchment paper.

6. Bake at 375 for 15-20 minutes until golden on top.