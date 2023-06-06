Chef Joseph Rizza, DineAmic Hospitality Chef Partner

Fioretta

318 N. Sangamon, Chicago, IL 60607

https://www.fiorettasteak.com/

Recipe:

Vodka Sauce Recipe

Marinara-

Yellow Onion, small diced, 1 pound

Garlic, sliced on mandoline, 4 ounces

Calabrian Chile paste, 6 ounces

Canned San Marzano Tomato, 3 ea 28oz cans

Kosher Salt, 2 tablespoons

EVOO, 6 tablespoons

Butter, 1 stick

Heavy Cream, 1 cup

1. In a deep sauce pot, heat olive oil. Add the onion and lightly caramelize.

2. Add sliced garlic and sweat until lightly browned.

3. Add the canned tomatoes, Calabrian Chile paste and salt and reduced by half on medium heat.

4. Once reduced add in the butter and heavy cream.

5. Cool the sauce down and blend with a blender or immersion stick blender.

Add to Marinara-

1 Tablespoon of Vodka

1/4 cup of parmesan cheese

1. Heat a small saucepan and add 8-10 oz of base sauce.

2. Add the vodka sauce and flame off the alcohol using a stick lighter.

3. Add the parmesan cheese.

4. Toss cooked pasta of your choice with sauce, garnish with basil.

5. Serve and Enjoy.