Mel Thillens

Mel’s Craft BBQ

24 Main Street, Park Ridge, IL 60068

http://www.melsbbq.com

Check them out for Thanksgiving Dinner Takeout!

Recipe:

Mac n Queso

Melt in a saucepan:

2 tbls Unsalted Butter

Add:

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

After fragrant add:

12 oz can of evaporated milk

Melt in:

8 oz shredded American Cheese

8 oz shredded Sharp Cheddar

Then….

Mix Queso with cooked elbow Mac. Top with sliced brisket and bbq sauce.