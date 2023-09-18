Niall Martin, Owner/Operator of Nu Crepes

Nu Crepes

115 W. Schiller Court, Elmhurst, IL 60126

630-577-7558

http://www.nucrepes.com

Recipe:

Lumberjack’d Crepe

Crepe Prep:

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons buckwheat flour (use AP flour if not available)

3 eggs

12 oz (1/5 cups) whole milk (sub in any dairy free alternative with a high fat content)

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Method:

  • combine milk, butter, eggs into large mixing bowl with whisk
  • add dry ingredients a little at a time until incorporated; let batter rest for 15 minutes (overnight is best)
  • heat large nonstick skillet on medium heat
  • melt tablespoon of butter onto skillet, and wipe with a paper towel for uniform distribution
  • pour 1/4C of batter into skillet and twirl around, creating a circular shape
  • cook 1-2 minutes until browning edges, then flip
  • cook additional 1-2 minutes
  • repeat with remaining batter
  • fill with any ingredients you have sweet or savory

Lumberjack Ingredients and Preparation:

2 eggs

2-3 slices of cooked bacon, chopped

½ C shredded cheddar cheese

½ C cooked hash browns (store bought)

Garnish of green onions

  • Pour 1/4C crepe batter into skillet and swirl. Crack egg into crepe and scramble. Season with salt.
  • After flipping crepe, crack 1 egg onto crepe, scrambling into crepe again, season as needed
  • Add cheese, bacon, hash browns, and green onions
  • Fold crepe over and cook until desired doneness
  • Plate and cover in maple syrup. Enjoy!