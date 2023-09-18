Niall Martin, Owner/Operator of Nu Crepes
Nu Crepes
115 W. Schiller Court, Elmhurst, IL 60126
630-577-7558
Recipe:
Lumberjack’d Crepe
Crepe Prep:
1 cup all purpose flour
2 tablespoons buckwheat flour (use AP flour if not available)
3 eggs
12 oz (1/5 cups) whole milk (sub in any dairy free alternative with a high fat content)
4 tablespoons butter, melted
2 tablespoons sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
Method:
- combine milk, butter, eggs into large mixing bowl with whisk
- add dry ingredients a little at a time until incorporated; let batter rest for 15 minutes (overnight is best)
- heat large nonstick skillet on medium heat
- melt tablespoon of butter onto skillet, and wipe with a paper towel for uniform distribution
- pour 1/4C of batter into skillet and twirl around, creating a circular shape
- cook 1-2 minutes until browning edges, then flip
- cook additional 1-2 minutes
- repeat with remaining batter
- fill with any ingredients you have sweet or savory
Lumberjack Ingredients and Preparation:
2 eggs
2-3 slices of cooked bacon, chopped
½ C shredded cheddar cheese
½ C cooked hash browns (store bought)
Garnish of green onions
- Pour 1/4C crepe batter into skillet and swirl. Crack egg into crepe and scramble. Season with salt.
- After flipping crepe, crack 1 egg onto crepe, scrambling into crepe again, season as needed
- Add cheese, bacon, hash browns, and green onions
- Fold crepe over and cook until desired doneness
- Plate and cover in maple syrup. Enjoy!