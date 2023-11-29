Alex Gialanella, Executive Chef

Tied House

3157 N Southport Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

https://www.schubastiedhouse.com/

Check Out:

The 2nd Annual Schubas Winter Market

Sunday, December 10 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

The pop-up will feature a local maker’s market showcasing Chicago’s best vintage dealers, local artisans, and merch sellers. A DJ will spin vinyl records as guests enjoy food and drink specials while shopping. A portion of proceeds from each Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin and Lagunitas Hop Water sold will benefit The Night Ministry, a Chicago-based organization whose mission is to provide human connection, housing support, and health care to those who are unhoused or experiencing poverty.

Recipe:

Lumache

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

● 1 cup dry white wine

● 2 bunches swiss chard

● 1 cup giardiniera (linked giardiniera recipe)

● 1 batch lamb sausage (linked lamb sausage recipe)

● 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

● 2-3 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves

● Parmesan cheese

● 1 box rigatoni or similar tubed shaped pasta

DIRECTIONS

1. Remove the stems from the swiss chard, cut the leaves into large strips

2. Boil a pot of salted water. While water is heating, cook your lamb in a large saute pan. Once completely browned and fully cooked, add your swiss chard leaves and giardiniera, to the pan.

3. Cook until the leaves are wilted. Add your wine to deglaze the pan. Once your pasta is cooked to al dente, strain the pasta but reserve 1-2 cups of pasta water. Add your pasta and butter to the saute pan, stir the butter until emulsified, adding pasta water if it’s too dry.

4. Spoon the pasta into a bowl with some lamb, giardiniera and swiss chard. Drizzle the sauce over the whole mixture. Top with fresh parmesan cheese and sprinkle with fresh oregano leaves.

Giardinera

4 stalks of celery

1 head cauliflower

3 red jalapenos or fresno peppers

6 cloves garlic

3 carrots

1 red onion

1 bulb fennel

10 cups water

1 cup salt

2 cups olive oil

2 cups white wine vinegar

2 cups water

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon Black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

Cut all of your vegetables into bite size pieces. Place them into a large mixing bowl or large tupperware, cover with salt and water. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a lid. Leave at room temperature overnight.

The next day, bring oil, vinegar and water to a boil. While heating, drain the water from your vegetables. Once the oil and vinegar are to a boil, pour over the vegetables.

In a small piece of cheesecloth place the fennel seeds, peppercorns and bay leaf and tie into a knit and place it in with the vegetables. Let the giardiniera cool completely before covering and storing it in the refrigerator.

Lamb Sausage

1 pound ground lamb

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 ½ tablespoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons ground fennel

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ cup cold water

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

In a large mixing bowl, add your lamb, spices and herbs. Mix until thoroughly combined. Pour in the water, vinegar and continue to mix until fully combined. Place lamb sausage in the refrigerator for at least an hour before use.