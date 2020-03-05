Lunchbreak: Low carb lunches with 5 ingredients or less

Andrea Metcalf, Owner of Studios FUSE and Celebrity Fitness Expert

STUDIOSFUSE, 2215 N. Halsted, Lincoln Park – Chicago

Events:

March Madness Yoga for only $2 through the whole month of March

Community FUSE Health Fair April 11th — We want to support healthy lifestyles and offer an open house and with classes, hair braiding, chair massage, and healthy bites to try- PLUS COOKING DEMO

www.AndreaMetcalf.com

www.StudiosFUSE.com

Recipes:

Pan Seared Salmon & Arugula Salad

Ingredients:

2 pieces of salmon about 4-6 oz each

Olive Oil

Argula

pecorino cheese slices to garnish

Salt, pepper, Lemon

Directions:

1. Place olive oil in pan and heat slowly. Medium heat.

2. Salt & Pepper both sides of the salmon before adding to the pan

3. Sear and cook about 6 minutes on each side.

4. Fill 2 bowls with arugula, ( about 2 cups ) add salmon and garnish with salt, pepper, lemon squeeze, lemon slice and pecorino cheese.

Lentils with Onions and Bell Peppers (Low Carb Cookbook with 4 ingredients, Pascale Naessens)

• 10 1/2 oz. (just over 1 ¼ cups) cooked lentils

• 1 large onion

• 2 red bell peppers

• 1 1/2 oz. (3T) flat leaf parsley, chopped

Directions:

Slice the onion and bell pepper into thin rings and cook them for approximately 6 minutes in olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper. Add the lentils and coarsely chopped parsley once the vegetables are cooked through.