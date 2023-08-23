Sotirios Fitros – General Manager at Artopolis Bakery & Cafe

Artopolis Bakery & Café

306 S Halsted St., Chicago, IL

https://artopolischicago.com/

Event:

Taste of Greektown festival taking place Aug 25-27 along Halsted St. from Adams to Van Buren.

Specific hours for the festival: Friday, Aug. 25 from 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 from Noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 from Noon-10 p.m.



There is an optional $10 donation is suggested for attendees.

https://greektownchicago.org/

Recipe:

Loukoumades

(Greek honey puff pastries)

Syrup:

1 cup | Room Temperature Water

1.5 cup | Granulated Sugar

1 cup | Honey

2 | Cinnamon Sticks

1 | Fresh Lemon (cut in half)

#1 Combined all ingredients together in a medium sized hot and boil for 1-2 minutes (cool before topping)

Dough:

Dry Ingredients

6 1/2 cups | Flour

2 tsp | Baking Soda

5 tsp | Baking Powder

2 tsp | Yeast

3 tsp | Granulated Sugar

3 tsp | Salt

Wet Ingredients

4 cups | Room Temperature Water

2 cups | Whole Milk

3/4 cup | Vegetable Oil

1 tbsp | Vanilla

Instructions:

#1 Combined all dry ingredients together and mix well

#2 Combined all wet ingredients together

#3 Mix wet and dry ingredients together until very sticky

#4 Let dough rise until doubled in size (approximately 1 hour)

#5 Make Syrup

#6 After dough has risen break down all air bubbles in dough

#7 Grab a small sized pot and fill halfway with frying oil and heat to 350 degrees fahrenheit

#8 Take two metal spoons and drop circle dough balls into hot oil

#9 Fry dough until golden brown (with tongs roll dough through oil for even cooking)

#10 To serve, place hot dough balls in a bowl and toss with Loukoumades Syrup. Then top with cinnamon, honey, chopped walnuts, and sesame seeds

#11 Enjoy!