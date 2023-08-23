Sotirios Fitros – General Manager at Artopolis Bakery & Cafe
Artopolis Bakery & Café
306 S Halsted St., Chicago, IL
Event:
Taste of Greektown festival taking place Aug 25-27 along Halsted St. from Adams to Van Buren.
- Specific hours for the festival:
- Friday, Aug. 25 from 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26 from Noon-10 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 27 from Noon-10 p.m.
- There is an optional $10 donation is suggested for attendees.
Recipe:
Loukoumades
(Greek honey puff pastries)
Syrup:
1 cup | Room Temperature Water
1.5 cup | Granulated Sugar
1 cup | Honey
2 | Cinnamon Sticks
1 | Fresh Lemon (cut in half)
#1 Combined all ingredients together in a medium sized hot and boil for 1-2 minutes (cool before topping)
Dough:
Dry Ingredients
6 1/2 cups | Flour
2 tsp | Baking Soda
5 tsp | Baking Powder
2 tsp | Yeast
3 tsp | Granulated Sugar
3 tsp | Salt
Wet Ingredients
4 cups | Room Temperature Water
2 cups | Whole Milk
3/4 cup | Vegetable Oil
1 tbsp | Vanilla
Instructions:
#1 Combined all dry ingredients together and mix well
#2 Combined all wet ingredients together
#3 Mix wet and dry ingredients together until very sticky
#4 Let dough rise until doubled in size (approximately 1 hour)
#5 Make Syrup
#6 After dough has risen break down all air bubbles in dough
#7 Grab a small sized pot and fill halfway with frying oil and heat to 350 degrees fahrenheit
#8 Take two metal spoons and drop circle dough balls into hot oil
#9 Fry dough until golden brown (with tongs roll dough through oil for even cooking)
#10 To serve, place hot dough balls in a bowl and toss with Loukoumades Syrup. Then top with cinnamon, honey, chopped walnuts, and sesame seeds
#11 Enjoy!