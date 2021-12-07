Midday Fix: Louisiana Crab Dip

Liz Sweeney, Executive Chef of LondonHouse Chicago

LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago – 85 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601

https://londonhousechicago.com/

Events:

• River Vista Tea Service

o The River Vista Tea Service is back at LondonHouse Chicago, happening daily in Bridges Lobby Bar.

o A special tea is launching Black Friday with various holiday themed offerings.

• Rudolph’s Rooftop

o One of LondonHouse Chicago’s favorite events of the year, Rudolph’s Rooftop, is back from November 26 – January 30.

o Guests can enjoy a whimsical winter wonderland of unmatched panoramic city views for the second consecutive year with imaginative holiday décor and festive photo ops.

• New Year’s Eve at LondonHouse

o LondonHouse Chicago is hosting two separate New Year’s Eve parties – one on the rooftop and one in the Juliette Ballroom.

o Enjoy an open bar, an hors d’ouevres buffet, and a midnight buffet in the Juliette Ballroom with live entertainment from Mike and Joe.

o Partake in an open bar, party favors, passed appetizers, and two live DJs and a live violinist on the rooftop.

Recipe:

Louisiana Crab Dip

Yields: 1QT

1/2 cup chopped shallot

3 TBSP vermouth

1/4 cup small, diced celery

8 oz softened cream cheese

1/4 cup chopped chives

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup sour cream

2 tsp Crystal’s hot sauce

1 tsp Worcestershire

1 TBSP lemon zest

1oz grated parmesan

1/2 TBSP garlic powder

1/2 TBSP smoked paprika

1/8 tsp cayenne

1/2-pound crab meat (canned or fresh)

1 package frozen tater tots

Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning packets

Part One:

Sweat shallots and deglaze with vermouth Let reduce until almost dry

Part Two:

Take softened cream cheese and mix with celery, chives, mayo, sour cream, hot sauce, Worcestershire, lemon zest, parmesan, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne

Part Three:

Combine half the crab meat with the cream cheese mixture and mix well. Lightly fold the other half in, keeping the mixture chunky

Part Four:

Cook tater tots according to package directions, toss in ranch seasoning when finished

Assembly:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Scoop crab dip into oven safe pan.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until hot and bubbly in the center, adding tater tots around the edge of the dip within the last five minutes.

Sprinkle with chives and serve.