Midday Fix: Louisiana Crab Dip

Liz Sweeney, Executive Chef of LondonHouse Chicago
LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago – 85 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601
https://londonhousechicago.com/
Events:
• River Vista Tea Service
o The River Vista Tea Service is back at LondonHouse Chicago, happening daily in Bridges Lobby Bar.
o A special tea is launching Black Friday with various holiday themed offerings.
• Rudolph’s Rooftop
o One of LondonHouse Chicago’s favorite events of the year, Rudolph’s Rooftop, is back from November 26 – January 30.
o Guests can enjoy a whimsical winter wonderland of unmatched panoramic city views for the second consecutive year with imaginative holiday décor and festive photo ops.
• New Year’s Eve at LondonHouse
o LondonHouse Chicago is hosting two separate New Year’s Eve parties – one on the rooftop and one in the Juliette Ballroom.
o Enjoy an open bar, an hors d’ouevres buffet, and a midnight buffet in the Juliette Ballroom with live entertainment from Mike and Joe.
o Partake in an open bar, party favors, passed appetizers, and two live DJs and a live violinist on the rooftop.
Recipe:
Louisiana Crab Dip
Yields: 1QT
- 1/2 cup chopped shallot
- 3 TBSP vermouth
- 1/4 cup small, diced celery
- 8 oz softened cream cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped chives
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 tsp Crystal’s hot sauce
- 1 tsp Worcestershire
- 1 TBSP lemon zest
- 1oz grated parmesan
- 1/2 TBSP garlic powder
- 1/2 TBSP smoked paprika
- 1/8 tsp cayenne
- 1/2-pound crab meat (canned or fresh)
- 1 package frozen tater tots
- Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning packets
Part One:
Sweat shallots and deglaze with vermouth Let reduce until almost dry
Part Two:
Take softened cream cheese and mix with celery, chives, mayo, sour cream, hot sauce, Worcestershire, lemon zest, parmesan, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne
Part Three:
Combine half the crab meat with the cream cheese mixture and mix well. Lightly fold the other half in, keeping the mixture chunky
Part Four:
Cook tater tots according to package directions, toss in ranch seasoning when finished
Assembly:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Scoop crab dip into oven safe pan.
Bake for 15-20 minutes or until hot and bubbly in the center, adding tater tots around the edge of the dip within the last five minutes.
Sprinkle with chives and serve.