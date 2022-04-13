Executive Chef Mark Hill from The Albion Manor and AJ Hudson’s Public House

The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion

1480 W Webster

Chicago, IL 60614

http://www.TheAlbionManor.com

Recipe:

Chef Mark Hill’s London Dry Gin Cured Tuna with radish salad and curry mayo at The Albion Manor

8-ounce tuna steak

Salt, kosher – 4 Tablespoons

Sugar – 2 tablespoons

Juniper berries – 1 tablespoon

Curry powder – 1/2 tablespoon

Gin – 2 fluid ounces

In a mortar & pestle or blender, pulverize the juniper berries then add the remaining spices, sugar and salt. Stir in the gin. In a bowl or small pyrex pan, coat the tuna in the cure. Cover the vessel with plastic wrap and refrigerate for three and a half hours. Rinse under cold water and pat dry.

Mayo:

Mayonnaise – 1 cup

Curry powder – 1 tablespoon

Black pepper – 1 teaspoon

Granulated garlic – 1 teaspoon

In a bowl with a whisk combine all ingredients.

Salad:

Frisee (or favorite greens) – 2 cups

Radish (your favorite) – 1

Orange – 1

Extra virgin olive oil – 1 tablespoon

Slice your radish thin, with a mandolin or knife Peel the orange and break down into segments. In a bowl toss the greens, radish, and orange segments together, seasoning to your liking.

Plating:

Place the mayo down on the plate first, pushing it across the entire plate. Slice the tuna thin and place on top of the mayo. Place the dressed salad so it partially covers the tuna and the rest is on the plate.