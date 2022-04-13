Executive Chef Mark Hill from The Albion Manor and AJ Hudson’s Public House
The Albion Manor and The Parlour at The Albion
1480 W Webster
Chicago, IL 60614
Recipe:
Chef Mark Hill’s London Dry Gin Cured Tuna with radish salad and curry mayo at The Albion Manor
8-ounce tuna steak
Salt, kosher – 4 Tablespoons
Sugar – 2 tablespoons
Juniper berries – 1 tablespoon
Curry powder – 1/2 tablespoon
Gin – 2 fluid ounces
In a mortar & pestle or blender, pulverize the juniper berries then add the remaining spices, sugar and salt. Stir in the gin. In a bowl or small pyrex pan, coat the tuna in the cure. Cover the vessel with plastic wrap and refrigerate for three and a half hours. Rinse under cold water and pat dry.
Mayo:
Mayonnaise – 1 cup
Curry powder – 1 tablespoon
Black pepper – 1 teaspoon
Granulated garlic – 1 teaspoon
In a bowl with a whisk combine all ingredients.
Salad:
Frisee (or favorite greens) – 2 cups
Radish (your favorite) – 1
Orange – 1
Extra virgin olive oil – 1 tablespoon
Slice your radish thin, with a mandolin or knife Peel the orange and break down into segments. In a bowl toss the greens, radish, and orange segments together, seasoning to your liking.
Plating:
Place the mayo down on the plate first, pushing it across the entire plate. Slice the tuna thin and place on top of the mayo. Place the dressed salad so it partially covers the tuna and the rest is on the plate.