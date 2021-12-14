Lunchbreak: Lobster Thermidor

Shelley Young, Owner of The Chopping Block
The Chopping Block
https://www.thechoppingblock.com/
Events:
The Chopping Block New Year’s Eve Classes
https://www.thechoppingblock.com
New Year’s Eve Gourmet Soiree Thursday, December 30 – 6pm at Lincoln Square https://thechoppingblock.getoccasion.com/xp/xpwnrV9d?time_slot_id=gueDgrPS0sMU
· New Year’s Eve Gourmet Soiree Friday, December 31 – 6pm at Merchandise Mart https://thechoppingblock.getoccasion.com/xp/kmXKttKD?time_slot_id=gueXl-sTyyfde
· Celebration of Champagne and Bubbles Friday, December 31 – 5pm at Lincoln Square https://thechoppingblock.getoccasion.com/xp/wQtDjP9X?time_slot_id=gueDgrybr68H
· Virtual Cook Along: New Year’s Eve Surf and Turf Workshop Friday, December 31 – 6pm CST (this is the class with the dish she is making during the segment, Lobster Thermidor https://thechoppingblock.getoccasion.com/xp/CF2ZLWH9?time_slot_id=gueXl-sTyyfEL)
· Hands-On New Year’s Eve French Steakhouse Friday, December 31 – 6pm at Merchandise Mart https://thechoppingblock.getoccasion.com/xp/KGJn4cTZ?time_slot_id=gueXl-sTyyu0q
Recipe:
Lobster Thermidor
2 live lobsters, 2 pounds each
1 lemon, halved
1/2 yellow onion, quartered
Tarragon Béchamel (recipe follows)
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated (plus extra for garnish)
Yield: 4 servings
Active time: 20 minutes Start to finish: 35 minutes
|Preheat the oven to 400°. Fill a large pot with water and add the lemons and onions. Bring to a boil. Add the lobsters to the boiling water and cook for 6 minutes. Plunge the lobsters into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. Once the lobsters are cold, remove them from the water. Over the sink, remove the tails from the bodies. On your cutting board, cut the tails in half lengthwise. Remove the tail meat from the shells and coarsely chop. Fold the chopped tail meat and parmesan into the béchamel sauce. Place the empty lobster tails in a small baking dish. Remove the claws from the lobster bodies, and using the back of a knife, crack the claws open and remove the meat in one piece if possible.
|Spoon the lobster-béchamel mixture back into the lobster tails, and place the claw on top. Sprinkle with additional parmesan cheese and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. ¥
Tarragon Béchamel
1/2 stick butter
1 large shallot, minced
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup white wine
2 cups whole milk
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, rough chopped Salt and pepper to taste
Yield: 2 1/4 cups
Active time: 20 minutes Start to finish: 20 minutes
- Heat a saucepan over medium heat and add the butter.
- Add the shallot and gently sauté until tender and aromatic, about 1 minute.
- Whisk in the flour and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Deglaze with the wine, and pour the milk in a steady stream while whisking constantly.
- Bring the liquid to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer until the sauce is of a coating consistency.
- Remove the sauce from the heat, and stir in the mustard and tarragon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.