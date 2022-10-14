Eric Tiglao – Executive Chef, Taureaux Tavern

Taureaux Tavern

155 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60605

https://www.taureauxtavern.com/

Recipe:

Lobster Thermidor Dip

Ingredients:

● 1 lb. Lobster knuckle claw meat

● 1 teaspoon chopped garlic

● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped)

● ¼ lb. Monterey Jack cheese grated

● 2 teaspoon hot sauce

● ½ tea. Salt

● ½ cup mayonnaise

● 2 ounces Parmesan cheese

● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted)

Instructions:

● Preheat the oven to 350°.

● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix.

● Spoon mixture into a shallow baking dish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese evenly on top of mixture.

● Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 25 minutes.

● Remove from the oven and let it sit for about 5 minutes before serving with a baguette