Eric Tiglao – Executive Chef, Taureaux Tavern
Taureaux Tavern
155 West Van Buren Street, Chicago, IL 60605
https://www.taureauxtavern.com/
Recipe:
Lobster Thermidor Dip
Ingredients:
● 1 lb. Lobster knuckle claw meat
● 1 teaspoon chopped garlic
● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped)
● ¼ lb. Monterey Jack cheese grated
● 2 teaspoon hot sauce
● ½ tea. Salt
● ½ cup mayonnaise
● 2 ounces Parmesan cheese
● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted)
Instructions:
● Preheat the oven to 350°.
● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix.
● Spoon mixture into a shallow baking dish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese evenly on top of mixture.
● Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 25 minutes.
● Remove from the oven and let it sit for about 5 minutes before serving with a baguette