Greg & Kristina Gaardbo – Owners & Operators
Pink’s Shrimp & Oysters
773 N. Quentin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067
224-801-6998
Opened on 1/25/2023
Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-8pm and Sunday, 11am-7pm
Event:
Maracas & Mariscos!
March 7th at 6pm
Dinner for two!
Oyster shooters
Grilled oysters
Coctel de Camarones
Whole Red Snapper with cilantro lime rice
Chimoy mango cheesecake
$137.95 per couple
Recipe:
Lobster Roll
Ingredients:
4oz lobster claw and knuckle meat
2oz butter
1 – 7 inch brioche hoagie
1 lemon wedge
Chives
Process:
Heat the butter in a sauce pan and the once melted add the lobster.
Heat the lobster in the pan.
While lobster is heating, butter and toast the brioche hoagie.
Add the lobster to the brioche hoagie and drizzle any residual butter on top.
Garnish with chives and lemon wedge.
Enjoy!