Greg & Kristina Gaardbo – Owners & Operators

Pink’s Shrimp & Oysters

773 N. Quentin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067

224-801-6998

Opened on 1/25/2023

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 11am-8pm and Sunday, 11am-7pm

Event:

Maracas & Mariscos!

March 7th at 6pm

Dinner for two!

Oyster shooters

Grilled oysters

Coctel de Camarones

Whole Red Snapper with cilantro lime rice

Chimoy mango cheesecake

$137.95 per couple

Recipe:

Lobster Roll

Ingredients:

4oz lobster claw and knuckle meat

2oz butter

1 – 7 inch brioche hoagie

1 lemon wedge

Chives

Process:

Heat the butter in a sauce pan and the once melted add the lobster.

Heat the lobster in the pan.

While lobster is heating, butter and toast the brioche hoagie.

Add the lobster to the brioche hoagie and drizzle any residual butter on top.

Garnish with chives and lemon wedge.

Enjoy!