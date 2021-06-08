Lunchbreak: Lobster Pasta

Chef Jonathan Harootunian, Executive Chef Fulton Market Kitchen

https://www.fultonmarketkitchen.com/

Fulton Market Kitchen

311 N. Sangamon St., Chicago

FMK supports local artists with their 5×5 Artist Residency program, offering various makers the opportunity to transform their lounge space into their personal studio for the week. While this program is currently on hold, plans will be to bring this engaging experience back to life as soon as possible. Some of the talented local artists that have graced the space include Erni Vales, Erik DeBat, Franklin Riley, Dominic Sansone, CJ Hungerman, Christophe Gauspohl, Sara Raskey and Alex Morales to name a few.

FMK is open Thursday through Sunday. To make a reservation or browse menus, group booking information and more, please visit www.fultonmarketkitchen.com. Street and garage parking are both available to customers for an additional fee.

Recipe:

Lobster Pasta (Serves 2)

Ingredients:

8 ounces chopped Maine lobster

8 ounces cooked black squid ink pasta

4 ounces finely chopped asparagus

1 cup sliced Campari tomatoes

Sea salt (to taste)

Lobster broth (1cup), recipe below

Unsalted butter (as needed)

Cracked black peppers (as needed)

1 Sliced Orange

1 Piece Sliced Fennel

3 Star Anise Pods

3 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

2 Bay leaves

Instructions:

Cook pasta (to package instructions), preferably al- dente cool to room temperature) (toss with olive oil)

Blanch lobster claws (8 minutes, shock in ice water to chill)

Blanch lobster tails (4 minutes, shock in ice water to chill)

Break and separate lobster claw and tail meat (reserve shells for the lobster broth) refrigerate the lobster meat until needed

Combine all lobster shells with 1 sliced orange, 1 piece sliced fennel, 3 star anise pods, 3 table spoons tomato paste, and 2 bay leaf with 4 cups water, simmer over medium heat until reduced by half in volume, strain lobster broth and chill the broth in an ice bath (discard the solids), remaining broth may be frozen.

Lightly sauté the lobster claw and tail meat in 2 cups of your lobster broth, add the tomato and asparagus. Add the 4 ounces cooked pasta per person, season to taste with sea salt, and cracked black pepper, fold in (3/4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, whisking to emulsify.

Divide between 2 plates.

Recipe and ingredients submitted by Jonathan Harootunian, executive chef Fulton Market Kitchen .