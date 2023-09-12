Chef Jose Sosa, Chef/Partner, UMMO restaurant
UMMO
22 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 374-8736
Recipe:
LOBSTER PASTA
Chef/Partner Jose Sosa, UMMO
Serves 4
Lobster Mix Ingredients:
- 1 Live Maine Lobster
- ½ cup Mascarpone cheese
- ¼ cup Shallots, finely sliced
- 2 Tb Fresh tarragon
- ¼ cup Unsalted butter
- 4 Tb White wine
- Italian sea salt, to taste
- White pepper, to taste
Lobster Mix Procedure:
- Start by cooking the lobster in court bouillon for approximately 7 minutes.
- Once cooked, gently remove the lobster from its shell and detach the lobster claws from the remainder of the meat.
- Dice the lobster meat into small cubes.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, melt a portion of butter.
- Stir in the shallots and tarragon into the butter, ensuring they sauté gently without taking on any color.
- Pour white wine into the saucepan, followed by the diced lobster meat, and allow the wine to reduce.
- Take the saucepan off the heat and mix in the Mascarpone cheese.
- Season the mixture with white pepper and Italian sea salt.
Pasta Dough Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ cup 00 Flour
- 2 Whole organic eggs
- 1 tsp Organic egg yolks
- 1 tsp Extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp Squid ink
Pasta Dough Procedure:
- Start by measuring out your flour.
- Crack the whole eggs, placing them into a separate bowl.
- Separate additional yolk from its white. Incorporate this yolk into the whole egg mixture.
- Pour the measured flour into a mixer. Begin mixing on a low speed using the dough hook attachment.
- Slowly add the eggs into the mixer, allowing them to blend until the dough forms cohesively.
- Portion out the dough into individual balls, each weighing roughly .25 lbs
- Spend 5 to 8 minutes kneading each dough ball thoroughly.
- Tightly wrap the kneaded dough balls in plastic wrap.
- It’s essential to label and date the wrapped dough. Once done, arrange them on a sheet tray and store inside the cooler.
For Plating | INGREDIENTS:
- ¼ cup Dry Vermouth
- ¼ cup Butter
- 1 spring tarragon
- 2 Fresh chives
- 1 Meyer Lemon, juice
Plating:
- Begin by immersing the pasta in boiling water. Add salt to maintain the water’s salinity. Let the pasta cook until it achieves an al dente texture.
- Use a heavy-bottomed pan and place it over low heat.
- Mix pasta water, butter, Dry Vermouth, salt, and pepper in the pan. Blend well before adding a dash of lemon juice.
- Incorporate the al dente pasta into the pan, allowing it to simmer lightly. It’s vital to ensure the pasta doesn’t overcook.
- The sauce should embrace the pasta, retaining its inherent consistency. Introduce fresh chives and tarragon to accentuate the dish’s flavors.
- Carefully ladle the prepared pasta onto a plate generously covered with cheese.
- As a finishing touch, embellish the pasta with a lobster shell, offering a refined visual appeal.
Enjoy!