Chef Jose Sosa, Chef/Partner, UMMO restaurant

UMMO

22 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 374-8736

http://www.ummochicago.com

Recipe:

LOBSTER PASTA

Chef/Partner Jose Sosa, UMMO

Serves 4

Lobster Mix Ingredients:

  • 1 Live Maine Lobster
  • ½ cup Mascarpone cheese
  • ¼ cup Shallots, finely sliced
  • 2 Tb Fresh tarragon
  • ¼ cup Unsalted butter
  • 4 Tb White wine
  • Italian sea salt, to taste
  • White pepper, to taste

Lobster Mix Procedure:

  1. Start by cooking the lobster in court bouillon for approximately 7 minutes.
  2. Once cooked, gently remove the lobster from its shell and detach the lobster claws from the remainder of the meat.
  3. Dice the lobster meat into small cubes.
  4. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt a portion of butter.
  5. Stir in the shallots and tarragon into the butter, ensuring they sauté gently without taking on any color.
  6. Pour white wine into the saucepan, followed by the diced lobster meat, and allow the wine to reduce.
  7. Take the saucepan off the heat and mix in the Mascarpone cheese.
  8. Season the mixture with white pepper and Italian sea salt.

Pasta Dough Ingredients:

  • 1 ¼ cup 00 Flour
  • 2 Whole organic eggs
  • 1 tsp Organic egg yolks
  • 1 tsp Extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tbsp Squid ink

Pasta Dough Procedure:

  1. Start by measuring out your flour.
  2. Crack the whole eggs, placing them into a separate bowl.
  3. Separate additional yolk from its white. Incorporate this yolk into the whole egg mixture.
  4. Pour the measured flour into a mixer. Begin mixing on a low speed using the dough hook attachment.
  5. Slowly add the eggs into the mixer, allowing them to blend until the dough forms cohesively.
  6. Portion out the dough into individual balls, each weighing roughly .25 lbs
  7. Spend 5 to 8 minutes kneading each dough ball thoroughly.
  8. Tightly wrap the kneaded dough balls in plastic wrap.
  9. It’s essential to label and date the wrapped dough. Once done, arrange them on a sheet tray and store inside the cooler.

For Plating | INGREDIENTS:

  • ¼ cup Dry Vermouth
  • ¼ cup Butter
  • 1 spring tarragon
  • 2 Fresh chives
  • 1 Meyer Lemon, juice

Plating:

  1. Begin by immersing the pasta in boiling water. Add salt to maintain the water’s salinity. Let the pasta cook until it achieves an al dente texture.
  2. Use a heavy-bottomed pan and place it over low heat.
  3. Mix pasta water, butter, Dry Vermouth, salt, and pepper in the pan. Blend well before adding a dash of lemon juice.
  4. Incorporate the al dente pasta into the pan, allowing it to simmer lightly. It’s vital to ensure the pasta doesn’t overcook.
  5. The sauce should embrace the pasta, retaining its inherent consistency. Introduce fresh chives and tarragon to accentuate the dish’s flavors.
  6. Carefully ladle the prepared pasta onto a plate generously covered with cheese.
  7. As a finishing touch, embellish the pasta with a lobster shell, offering a refined visual appeal.

Enjoy!