William Lara, Executive Sous Chef at Le Sud Mediterranean Kitchen in Roscoe Village

Le Sud

2301 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618 (773) 857-1985

https://www.lesudchicago.com/

Check Out:

Le Sud is Launching Weekend Brunch! Starting the weekend of April 29/30, the Roscoe Village restaurant will be open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy Chef William Lara’s brunch fare with a French flair, along with $25 bottomless mimosas.

It’s the perfect place to treat mom this Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14).

Recipe:

Lobster Benedict with Yuzu Hollandaise



Ingredients:

2 slices of English muffins toasted

4 eggs

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 cup spinach

3 pre cooked lobster claw and meat

Pepper, to taste

Chives, finely chopped (for garnish)

Yuzu Hollandaise sauce (recipe follows)

Hollandaise Sauce Ingredients:

3 egg yolks

1 teaspoon of Yuzu juice (or lemon juice with zest)

1 teaspoon cold water

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, melted

Method:

Poach eggs by gently cracking into simmering hot water and cook until egg whites are set (approximately 4 minutes). Remove eggs with a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil and garlic. Add spinach and lobster, and sauté until spinach is wilted (approximately 2 minutes). Set aside.

Make the Hollandaise Sauce:

In a medium-size saucepan over low heat, whisk egg yolks, Yuzu juice (or lemon juice), water and salt together. Slowly drizzle in melted butter while whisking continuously for about 3 minutes. Remove sauce from heat.

Spoon spinach and lobster mixture onto each slice of English muffin. Top each with poached eggs. Pour Yuzu Hollandaise Sauce over the eggs, finish it with chives.