Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Chef and Partner of Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails

Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails

202 S. Franklin Street, Chicago

https://www.kindlingchicago.com/

Check Out:

Chef Jonathon Sawyer on Guy’s Grocery Games – All-Star Invitational – on Food Network

https://www.foodnetwork.com/

Recipe:

Lobster Benedict w/ Tapioca Hollandaise

Hollandaise

4 Egg Yolks

1 TBSP Lemon Juice

2 TBSP Broth

¼ lb Butter

tt S&P

1TBSP Tapioca Onion Sauce

Melt butter

Whisk egg, lemon, broth & salt

Slowly whisk in ½ the butter, than add the tapioca & finish the butter

Hold warm

Tapioca Lemon Onion Soubise

½ # Butter

2 Red Onion

1 Lemon zest & juice

1cup Vanilla Tapioca Pudding

1tsp Vanilla bean

tt Salt

Melt the butter, season & sautee the onions long low & slow

Add tapioca pudding & puree, add lemon at the end

Hold Warm

Butter Warmed Lobster

1 Lobster

2tbsp Butter

Blanch & butcher lobster

Hold warm in drawn butter

Poached Egg

5TBSP Distilled Vinegar

2TBSP Salt

2 Farm eggs

Slotted Spoon

In a deep pot, season with salt & vinegar

Pre crack eggs into ramekins, stir the water & drop the eggs in one at a time

Poach for 4 minutes

Brown Buttered Biscuit

2 Frozen Biscuit Dough

1TBSP Egg Wash

1TBSP Butter





Thaw biscuit, butter pan, brush tops of biscuits with egg wash, top with salt & bake according to instructions (350 for 20 ish minutes)

Brush Biscuits with butter

To assemble, layer biscuits & Lobsters in a bowl, top with eggs & hollandaise. Enjoy

