Chef Jonathon Sawyer, Chef and Partner of Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails
Kindling | Downtown Cookout & Cocktails
202 S. Franklin Street, Chicago
https://www.kindlingchicago.com/
Chef Jonathon Sawyer on Guy’s Grocery Games – All-Star Invitational – on Food Network
Recipe:
Lobster Benedict w/ Tapioca Hollandaise
Hollandaise
4 Egg Yolks
1 TBSP Lemon Juice
2 TBSP Broth
¼ lb Butter
tt S&P
1TBSP Tapioca Onion Sauce
Melt butter
Whisk egg, lemon, broth & salt
Slowly whisk in ½ the butter, than add the tapioca & finish the butter
Hold warm
Tapioca Lemon Onion Soubise
½ # Butter
2 Red Onion
1 Lemon zest & juice
1cup Vanilla Tapioca Pudding
1tsp Vanilla bean
tt Salt
Melt the butter, season & sautee the onions long low & slow
Add tapioca pudding & puree, add lemon at the end
Hold Warm
Butter Warmed Lobster
1 Lobster
2tbsp Butter
Blanch & butcher lobster
Hold warm in drawn butter
Poached Egg
5TBSP Distilled Vinegar
2TBSP Salt
2 Farm eggs
Slotted Spoon
In a deep pot, season with salt & vinegar
Pre crack eggs into ramekins, stir the water & drop the eggs in one at a time
Poach for 4 minutes
Brown Buttered Biscuit
2 Frozen Biscuit Dough
1TBSP Egg Wash
1TBSP Butter
Thaw biscuit, butter pan, brush tops of biscuits with egg wash, top with salt & bake according to instructions (350 for 20 ish minutes)
Brush Biscuits with butter
To assemble, layer biscuits & Lobsters in a bowl, top with eggs & hollandaise. Enjoy