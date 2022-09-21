John Capesius, Co-Owner & Director of Operations
Tavern on the Point
6724 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL 60631
773-867-6300
http://www.tavernonthepoint.com
Check Out:
-Live entertainment
-Family pack take-out meals
-Happy Hour Specials weekdays, 2-5pm
-Weekend Brunch
Recipe:
Linguini di Pesce
Ingredients:
2.tbs. Olive oil
2 tbs. Parley chopped
1 tsp. Chopped garlic
1/2 tsp. Crushed red pepper
4 oz. (1/2 cup) Clams juice
2 oz. (1/4 cup) White wine
4 oz. (1/2 cup) Red sauce
3 oz. Calamari
3 pc. Shrimp
2 pc. Scallop
7 oz. Linguini pasta
Instructions:
In a hot frying pan place the olive oil, the garlic until it is golden, 1 teaspoon of parsley and the crushed red pepper, mix everything, place the squid, the shrimp, the white wine, the clam juice and the red sauce, We put the hot pasta and 1 more tablespoons of parsley to give it the color. In a separate pan we cook the scallops, when they are ready we put them on top of the pasta.
Our delicious fish pasta is ready!