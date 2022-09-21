John Capesius, Co-Owner & Director of Operations

Tavern on the Point

6724 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL 60631

773-867-6300

http://www.tavernonthepoint.com

Check Out:

-Live entertainment

-Family pack take-out meals

-Happy Hour Specials weekdays, 2-5pm

-Weekend Brunch

Recipe:

Linguini di Pesce

Ingredients:

2.tbs. Olive oil

2 tbs. Parley chopped

1 tsp. Chopped garlic

1/2 tsp. Crushed red pepper

4 oz. (1/2 cup) Clams juice

2 oz. (1/4 cup) White wine

4 oz. (1/2 cup) Red sauce

3 oz. Calamari

3 pc. Shrimp

2 pc. Scallop

7 oz. Linguini pasta

Instructions:

In a hot frying pan place the olive oil, the garlic until it is golden, 1 teaspoon of parsley and the crushed red pepper, mix everything, place the squid, the shrimp, the white wine, the clam juice and the red sauce, We put the hot pasta and 1 more tablespoons of parsley to give it the color. In a separate pan we cook the scallops, when they are ready we put them on top of the pasta.

Our delicious fish pasta is ready!