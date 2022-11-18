Emmy Award winning chef Lidia Bastianich

Lidia’s A Pot, a Pan and a Bowl: Recipes for Perfect Meals

Recipe:

Skillet Chicken Thighs with Cerignola Olives and Potatoes

Cosce di Pollo con Olive di Cerignola e Patate

Serves 4

Chicken thighs are a wonderful cut for one-pot braising. They’re flavorful and juicy, but also very forgiving. A few extra minutes in the pan is not a big deal, because they’re difficult to overcook. Cerignola are large and meaty green olives with a mild flavor, making them perfect for a preparation like this, although you can use any large green olive here. If they’re very salty or briny, give them a quick rinse before adding them to the skillet.

Active Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour

8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 2 ½ pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 medium red onions, but into 6 wedges each, left attached at the root end

2 sprigs fresh sage

¼ cup white winegar

¾ cup crushed and pitted Cerignola olives

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

Season the chicken thighs with 1 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet or shallow Dutch oven over medium heat. Brown the chicken on both sides, 8 to 10 minutes in all. What is important when cooking chicken thighs with the skin on is that you get the skin crisp, so cook on all sides until it is. Remove chicken thighs to a plate as they brown.

Add the potatoes to the skillet, and toss to coat them in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Cook and toss until the potatoes are golden. As with the chicken, you want the potatoes to get nice and golden brown, in 7 to 10 minutes. Add the onions, lower the heat, and cover the skillet. Cook until the onions begin to wilt, about 3 minutes. Uncover, and add the sage and vinegar. Cover, and simmer 15 minutes.

Uncover, stir up the crusty bits at the bottom of the skillet, and add ½ cup water. Stir in the olives. Cover the skillet, and cook until the chicken is tender, about 20 minutes more. Uncover, and increase the heat to reduce the sauce slightly, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with the parsley, and serve.