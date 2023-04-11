Jeanine Donofrio, founder of popular recipe and cooking site Love & Lemons and author of the new cookbook Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food: 125 Plant-Focused Meals to Enjoy Now or Make Ahead

Jeanine’s new cookbook: Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food: 125 Plant-Focused Meals to Enjoy Now or Make Ahead

https://www.loveandlemons.com/

Recipe:

Lentil Salad with Green Tahini – from Jeanine’s new cookbook

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

6 oz snap peas

1 shallot, finely chopped (1/3 cup)

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon sea salt

3 cups cooked green lentils

2 Persian cucumbers, diced

1 watermelon radish, sliced paper thin, or ½ cup daikon radish slices

Green Tahini, for serving

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and set a bowl of ice water nearby. Drop the snap peas into the boiling water and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes, or until tender but still bright green.

Use a slotted spoon to scoop the snap peas out of the boiling water and into the ice water. Chill for 1 minute, then drain and transfer to a kitchen towel to dry.

Chop into 1-inch pieces and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the shallot, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and several grinds of pepper. Add the lentils and toss to coat. Transfer to a serving platter or meal prep containers and top with the snap peas, cucumbers, and radish slices.

When ready to serve, drizzle with the green tahini and garnish with mint leaves.

Green Tahini

1½ cups fresh parsley or cilantro

½ cup tahini

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup fresh tarragon, chives, dill, or mint

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup

1 garlic clove

½ teaspoon sea salt

4 to 6 tablespoons water, plus more as needed

Make the green tahini: In a food processor, place the parsley, tahini, lemon juice, tarragon, olive oil, honey, garlic, salt, and 4 tablespoons of water. Process until smooth. Add more water as needed to reach a drizzleable consistency.