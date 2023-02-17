Tu Bloom
Bon Viet Bar & Restaurant
501 Lincolnway – La Porte, IN 46350
(219) BON-VIET
Recipe:
Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken
- 12-16 oz (6oz per person/serving) –Chicken Breasts (Sliced into 1” cubes)
- 1 1/2- 2 Tablespoons of finely chopped lemongrass
- 2 tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons of gluten free soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon of pepper flakes (option)
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of fish sauce
- 1 teaspoon of olive oil
- Green & yellow onions, cubed & diced – amounts to your liking
Instructions:
- Begin by mixing the soy, fish sauce, oil, sugar, and pepper flakes in a mixing bowl and set aside (make sure sugar is completely dissolved. Using fine grade sugar is suggested).
- Add the garlic & lemongrass with a little oil to a pan to start cooking.
- Cook your chicken in medium heat in another pan, and turn frequently until the center is no longer pink and the meat is thoroughly cooked. (or you can boil chicken ahead of time – as he did in the segment)
- Once the chicken is thoroughly cooked, set your heat to high and add chicken the pan with garlic & lemongrass, then add in the remainder of the contents you prepped before in the mixing bowl. Let the sauce simmer for 2 minutes and move the chicken around to fuller coat the meat as the sauce thickens. Then add green & yellow onions. Turn up heat, let sizzle.
- Serve the Lemongrass Chicken over White Rice or Rice Noodles (your choice) garnished with cucumber/tomato/cilantro and basil .