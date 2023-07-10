Marcin Sobusiak, Executive Chef at Talbott Cucina

Talbott Cucina

The Talbott

20 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.talbottchicago.com/

Check Out:

● Expansive patio for dining al fresco (pet friendly)

● A special happy hour menu is available Monday-Friday from 4pm-6pm.

● Additionally, each Sunday, Talbott Cucina hosts a Jazz Brunch with live music.

● Christmas in July Brunch

○ Visit The Talbott Hotel for a festive holiday brunch in July! There will be holiday decorations, a special visit from Santa and photo opportunities! Bring the whole family for buttermilk pancakes, applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, toast and more. Multiple seatings will be available on July 29 & July 30.

● Lollapalooza Weekend Activations (more details to come)

Recipe:

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Dry:

All Purpose Flour 1 ½ Cups

Granulated Sugar 3 ½ Tablespoon

Baking Powder 2 Teaspoon

Baking Soda ¼ Teaspoon

Salt ½ Teaspoon

Wet:

Whole Milk 1 ¼ Cup

Ricotta Cheese ¾ Cup

Whole Eggs 3 Each

Vanilla Extract 1 Teaspoon

Lemon Zest 2 Teaspoon

Fresh Lemon Juice ¼ Cup

Melted Butter 2 Tablespoon

1. Dry Ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl whisk the flour, sugar, baking soda, powder, and salt.

2. Wet Ingredients: In another medium-sized bowl add the milk, eggs, ricotta, vanilla, lemon juice, zest and butter.

3. Mix together: Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients.

4. Cook and Enjoy: Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Spray with cooking spray and drop about ¼ cup of the batter onto the warm skillet. Once it forms bubbles then flip to the other side and cook until golden brown.