Marcin Sobusiak, Executive Chef at Talbott Cucina
Talbott Cucina
The Talbott
20 E Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.talbottchicago.com/
Check Out:
● Expansive patio for dining al fresco (pet friendly)
● A special happy hour menu is available Monday-Friday from 4pm-6pm.
● Additionally, each Sunday, Talbott Cucina hosts a Jazz Brunch with live music.
● Christmas in July Brunch
○ Visit The Talbott Hotel for a festive holiday brunch in July! There will be holiday decorations, a special visit from Santa and photo opportunities! Bring the whole family for buttermilk pancakes, applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, toast and more. Multiple seatings will be available on July 29 & July 30.
● Lollapalooza Weekend Activations (more details to come)
Recipe:
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
Dry:
All Purpose Flour 1 ½ Cups
Granulated Sugar 3 ½ Tablespoon
Baking Powder 2 Teaspoon
Baking Soda ¼ Teaspoon
Salt ½ Teaspoon
Wet:
Whole Milk 1 ¼ Cup
Ricotta Cheese ¾ Cup
Whole Eggs 3 Each
Vanilla Extract 1 Teaspoon
Lemon Zest 2 Teaspoon
Fresh Lemon Juice ¼ Cup
Melted Butter 2 Tablespoon
1. Dry Ingredients: In a medium-sized bowl whisk the flour, sugar, baking soda, powder, and salt.
2. Wet Ingredients: In another medium-sized bowl add the milk, eggs, ricotta, vanilla, lemon juice, zest and butter.
3. Mix together: Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients.
4. Cook and Enjoy: Preheat a skillet over medium heat. Spray with cooking spray and drop about ¼ cup of the batter onto the warm skillet. Once it forms bubbles then flip to the other side and cook until golden brown.