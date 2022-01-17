Lunchbreak: Lemon Curd

Tina Zaccardi, Winner of The Great American Baking Show: Season 4

http://www.tinazaccardi.com

Recipe:

Lemon Curd

INGREDIENTS:

90 grams of Sugar (1/4 cup + 3T)

100 ml Lemon Juice (7T)

85 grams of Unsalted Butter (6T)

6 Large Egg Yolks

METHOD:

Place a medium heat proof bowl over a pot of barely simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water.

Place the sugar, butter and lemon juice and heat until the butter is melted and the sugar is dissolved.

In another bowl gently whisk the egg yolks.

Gradually whisk the warmed sugar/lemon juice mixture into the egg yolks and return the mixture to the first bowl.

Place the bowl over the simmering water and stir until the mixture begins to thicken.

Strain through a mesh strainer into a bowl. Press plastic wrap on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until ready to use. Or freeze for longer storage.

Makes approximately 1 1/3 cups.

https://tinazaccardi.com/tina-zaccardi-bakes/2022/1/8/lemon-curd-no-bake-cheesecake-layered-parfait