Kevin Marquardt, Executive Chef, Tallboy Taco

Tallboy Taco is located at 676 N. St. Clair St., Chicago

https://www.tallboytaco.com/

Check Out:

Tallboy Taco’s build-your-own taco bars feature hand-pressed tortillas, choice of two proteins (carne asada, chicken chimichurri, grilled baja shrimp and pork al pastor), assorted toppings, fresh guacamole, corn fundido and housemade chips. The kit also includes one of Tallboy Taco’s signature sweets, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treats. Order the taco kit for two people for $59.95, plus tax or four people for $99.95, plus tax.

The Tallboy Margarita Kit includes a bottle of Casamigos Tequila, limes, two house-made mixes (Yuzu Sour and Hibiscus Lemonade), plus a tin of lime-tajin salt. Mix and sip your margaritas anywhere – the kit also includes a cocktail jigger and collectable Cantaritos glassware. Cost is $60 plus tax (gratuity not included). Orders must be placed by 9:00 AM the day of pick-up.

Orders for the Taco Bar and Margarita Kit can be placed via Tock or by calling the restaurant at 312-584-3192. Please allow at least 1 hour for Taco Bar pickup

Tallboy Taco is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner

Recipe:

LEFTOVER TURKEY MOLE TACOS

Serving Size: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

INGREDIENTS FOR TACOS

• 1 Cup Mole Sauce*

• 1 Cup Turkey Broth/Gravy

• 2 Pounds Turkey Meat

• 12 Tortillas

• 2 Limes

• 1 Cup Chopped Cilantro

• 1 Cup Chopped Sweet White Onion

• 1 Cup Pickled Red Onion (recipe below)

• ½ Cup Crumbled Queso Fresco

*Pre-made mole sauces like Teloloapan and Doña Maria are good options.



INGREDIENTS FOR PICKLED RED ONION

• 1 Small Red Onion

• ½ Cup Apple Cider OR Rice Wine Vinegar

• 3 Tablespoons Sugar

• 2 Tablespoons Water

METHOD:

METHOD FOR TACOS

1. In a pot, warm up the mole sauce and broth over medium heat until it begins

to simmer.

2. Pick the turkey meat until shredded and add to the broth. Bring it back to a

simmer and cook for 5 minutes. Hold it warm until ready to use.

3. Heat a cast iron or steel pan over medium-high heat.

4. Warm the tortillas on both sides until hot. Stack together and keep warm in a

towel or covered bowl.

5. Cut the limes into wedges.

6. Build your tacos with the turkey mole, onion, cilantro, pickled red onions, and

queso.

7. Squeeze a fresh lime wedge over the taco before serving.



METHOD FOR PICKLED RED ONION

1. Cut the onion into thin slices and put in a bowl.

2. In a pot, combine the vinegar, water, and sugar and bring to a boil.

3. Remove from the heat and pour over the onions. Put a second bowl or plate on top to keep them

submerged. Let them cool at room temperature for 2 hours.